Charlie Sheen Lawyer Suggests Ex's Involvement In Matthew Perry Investigation Isn't What You Think

Matthew Perry's tragic death was far from case closed when authorities discovered that the "Friends" actor's cause of death was due to "acute effects of ketamine." It wasn't a total shock that Perry had ketamine in his system as he had been involved in therapy for his substance abuse, which relied on him taking the drug. However, the amount found by the toxicology report didn't align with his therapy, which sparked an investigation into who provided Perry with the drugs. All eyes turned to Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller.

InTouch Weekly published an article where an inside source revealed that a mystery woman was at the forefront of Perry's death investigation after she was questioned by authorities. The source shared, "She's a celebrity in her own right, and they met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship." Initially, the publication didn't reveal the identity of the woman but later published a second article pointing the finger at Mueller. While reports are suggesting that she might have something to do with Perry's death, Sheen's lawyer, Gregory J. Pedrick has since spoken up in defense of the actor.

Pedrick believes that Mueller, who has dealt with her own issues of substance abuse, has been tangled with Perry's death investigation because of her past struggles. He shared with InTouch Weekly, "I believe Ms. Mueller's past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry's death. Nothing more."