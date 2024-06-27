Charlie Sheen Lawyer Suggests Ex's Involvement In Matthew Perry Investigation Isn't What You Think
Matthew Perry's tragic death was far from case closed when authorities discovered that the "Friends" actor's cause of death was due to "acute effects of ketamine." It wasn't a total shock that Perry had ketamine in his system as he had been involved in therapy for his substance abuse, which relied on him taking the drug. However, the amount found by the toxicology report didn't align with his therapy, which sparked an investigation into who provided Perry with the drugs. All eyes turned to Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller.
InTouch Weekly published an article where an inside source revealed that a mystery woman was at the forefront of Perry's death investigation after she was questioned by authorities. The source shared, "She's a celebrity in her own right, and they met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship." Initially, the publication didn't reveal the identity of the woman but later published a second article pointing the finger at Mueller. While reports are suggesting that she might have something to do with Perry's death, Sheen's lawyer, Gregory J. Pedrick has since spoken up in defense of the actor.
Pedrick believes that Mueller, who has dealt with her own issues of substance abuse, has been tangled with Perry's death investigation because of her past struggles. He shared with InTouch Weekly, "I believe Ms. Mueller's past choices may have put her in a position to provide some incidental, anecdotal background to the authorities investigating Mr. Perry's death. Nothing more."
Brooke Mueller reportedly denied any involvement in Matthew Perry death
The investigation into Brooke Mueller's possible involvement in Matthew Perry's death goes beyond just a few instances of questioning. According to InTouch Weekly, authorities reportedly conducted a search warrant into the sober living home where Mueller was residing. Officials were said to have taken her iPhone and laptop as part of the investigation. With all the chaos surrounding her, Mueller has reportedly hunkered down and sought counsel. A source told the outlet, "She's hired lawyers and has had multiple meetings with law enforcement since they arrived at her sober living house with a search warrant. She's being tight-lipped about the situation."
Mueller may not be sharing her side, just yet, but she has reportedly denied that she has any part in the "Friends" actor's death. A source told InTouch Weekly, "It's tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Matthew's death], but she's adamant she had nothing to do with that."
The investigation will surely reveal the truth, and it seems that the public won't have to wait much longer for answers as a source told People it's "nearing its conclusion." They also gave insight that several people will be charged in Perry's death. However, until the public gets answers, it seems that Mueller will continue to take the heat.