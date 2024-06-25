All Eyes Are On Charlie Sheen's Ex As Matthew Perry Death Investigation Heats Up
Charlie Sheen's ex-wife, Brooke Mueller has gotten caught up in the criminal investigation surrounding Matthew Perry's death. In December 2023, NPR reported that Perry's cause of death, which was cited as accidental, was the "acute effects of ketamine." The DEA and LAPD started leading a criminal investigation into the events that led up to the actor's death in May 2024, per The Hollywood Reporter. The investigation was prompted because Perry, who had a history of substance use and was regularly partaking in ketamine therapy, had troubling levels of the drug in his system at the time of his untimely passing.
In June, InTouch reported that a celebrity woman, whose identity was concealed, was being investigated for possibly supplying Perry with the drugs found in his system. "They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew's killer," shared an insider with the outlet. "She's a celebrity in her own right, and they met in rehab. They formed an unexpected friendship." The woman was residing in a sober living house when law enforcement served her a search warrant and took away some of her personal items. However, she has maintained her innocence. One week later, InTouch updated the original story, unveiling the mystery woman as Mueller, an actor who also has an extensive history with substance use.
Brooke Mueller has a troubled past
Brooke Mueller was married to embattled actor, Charlie Sheen, from 2008 until their divorce wrapped in 2011. But Mueller has faced her own challenges with substance use. In 2019, for example, Mueller had a temporary stay in a trauma center after a video of her in possession of crystal meth was blasted online and went viral. Upon her entrance in the program, Mueller's team revealed her treatment plan. "Like millions of others battling this disease will tell you, staying sober is a daily challenge but Brooke is committed to getting better and working hard to overcome this and get well," shared her team with People.
Although Mueller has attempted to achieve sobriety, her journey hasn't been a straightforward path. Unfortunately, Mueller's children with Sheen have also suffered because of her past struggles. She and her ex-husband technically have joint legal custody of their kids; however, Sheen successfully petitioned for a judgment that states that he'll legally take on full custody if tests prove Mueller has indulged in substances, per NBC News. "Brooke shall test for drugs and alcohol as often as required by her probation officer, within 24 hours of a written request (email or text) from Charlie or his attorney, and at a minimum of once per week regardless," read the petition.
So far, neither Mueller nor Sheen have commented on the ongoing investigation.
