All Eyes Are On Charlie Sheen's Ex As Matthew Perry Death Investigation Heats Up

Brooke Mueller was married to embattled actor, Charlie Sheen, from 2008 until their divorce wrapped in 2011. But Mueller has faced her own challenges with substance use. In 2019, for example, Mueller had a temporary stay in a trauma center after a video of her in possession of crystal meth was blasted online and went viral. Upon her entrance in the program, Mueller's team revealed her treatment plan. "Like millions of others battling this disease will tell you, staying sober is a daily challenge but Brooke is committed to getting better and working hard to overcome this and get well," shared her team with People.

Although Mueller has attempted to achieve sobriety, her journey hasn't been a straightforward path. Unfortunately, Mueller's children with Sheen have also suffered because of her past struggles. She and her ex-husband technically have joint legal custody of their kids; however, Sheen successfully petitioned for a judgment that states that he'll legally take on full custody if tests prove Mueller has indulged in substances, per NBC News. "Brooke shall test for drugs and alcohol as often as required by her probation officer, within 24 hours of a written request (email or text) from Charlie or his attorney, and at a minimum of once per week regardless," read the petition.

So far, neither Mueller nor Sheen have commented on the ongoing investigation.

