Lip Reader Tells Us Trump's Salty Two-Word Defense In Viral Losers And Suckers Fight With Biden

One of Donald Trump and Joe Biden's most fiery exchanges during the first presidential debate came when they duked it out over who has the most respect for the troops. Per the agreed-upon roles, both candidate's mics were turned off when it was not their turn to speak, but Trump's lips were still moving when Joe accused him of not showing fallen soldiers the proper reverence. Trump uttered only two words, but they made it clear that he resented what his opponent was saying.

Trump started the tense back-and-forth by saying something that really chapped Joe's hide: "He doesn't care about our veterans," (via CNN). This was a deeply personal attack for Joe because his late son Beau Biden was an Army veteran. The president responded to the low blow by attacking Trump's record on military support, accusing him of refusing to visit the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France where World War I soldiers are buried. This is when Trump's lips briefly moved, and lip-reading expert Nicola Hickling exclusively told Nicki Swift what he said: "Did I?"

It was seemingly a contemptuous response to Joe's allegation, as Donald is well aware that he didn't visit the cemetery. As Biden continued talking, he also reminded Trump of the reported reason he skipped out on that stop when he was in France. "He said, 'I don't want to go in there because they're a bunch of suckers and losers,'" Biden stated. Their exchange got even more heated from there.