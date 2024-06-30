What Jelly Roll Has Said About The Heartbreaking Death Of His Mother-In-Law

The whirlwind start to Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo's romance marked the beginning of a healing experience for the couple. Both Roll and Bunnie had complicated childhoods that involved dealing with parental mental illness and addiction. Bunnie's mother, Vanessa, ran off when she was just 3 months old, leaving her to be raised by her father and an abusive stepmother. They didn't reconnect until after she was an adult. Before Vanessa died in November 2022, Bunnie moved her to Tennessee to care for her.

Bunnie's forgiveness of her mother and journey of acceptance has left Roll in awe. Vanessa reached out to Bunnie on an online chatroom when she was 22. They rekindled their relationship, but mother and daughter wouldn't meet in person for another decade. Although, they became close even before then. Vanessa became instrumental in Bunnie's journey to overcome her addiction to Xanax. "I called my mom every night at like 2 or 3 in the morning just bawling my eyes out," she told Roll on the "Dumb Blond" podcast in 2020.

When everyone turned their backs on Bunnie, her mother gave her the unwavering support she needed. "Because she had that loyalty to me in one of my darkest moments, I love her and I respect her," she said. Bunnie never regretted welcoming her mother back in her life. "I love her for who she is," she told Roll. And the country star is also glad he had the opportunity to meet and learn from his mother-in-law.