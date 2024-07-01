The Worst-Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 BET Awards

The BET Awards may not be the Met Gala, but year after year, its attendees turn the red carpet into a runway of bold fashion looks. Dubbed culture's biggest night, this year's event took place in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater, with the fabulous Taraji P. Henson helming as the host and performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Usher, Ice Spice, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Tyla, Victoria Monét, and more, making it a night to remember. And let's not forget Will Smith, who graced the stage with his first new song in half a decade.

While music takes the spotlight in this awards show, fashion isn't far behind, with celebrities strutting the red carpet to flaunt their best, seemingly aiming to outshine one another. But, of course, not everyone hits the mark. There were still quite a few flops who decided to go against the norm and dress in their, err, not-so-best. From Tank wearing a literal tank to Remy Ma wearing a dress that resembled an oversized chain necklace, here are some of the worst-dressed stars at the 2024 BET Awards.