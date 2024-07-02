What Really Happened To Meg Ryan's Face? The Mystery Has Fueled Tragic Rumors
There's no denying that Meg Ryan looks drastically different than she did at the height of her acting career, and fans aren't exactly convinced it's because of natural aging either. Whether through plastic surgery or other means, many have wondered what happened to the "When Harry Met Sally" star's face. According to plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, who spoke with OK! magazine, Ryan has definitely had some work done. "While technically speaking, the results are uncomplicated, the outcome is shocking!" he argued. "She appears to be a completely different person rather than a rejuvenated version." Dr. Placik cited several possible procedures, including a facelift, as the culprits.
Ryan, aka "America's sweetheart," is one of many celebs who have had their appearances dissected by the public but at least one of her purported friends entered the conversation too. While speaking with Radar Online in 2015, one alleged, worried confidant claimed that the locals in Martha's Vineyard no longer recognized the beloved star when she visited her home there. Dr. Placik lent his surgeon's eye to Radar as well, asserting that the scope of Ryan's supposed work had stripped the actor of her former appeal and pointing to changes to her eyes and nose in particular. Basically, Ryan's looks have sparked numerous opinions through her career, and it doesn't seem like that's about to change.
Social media is blunt about Meg Ryan's appearance
Social media isn't naturally adept at sparing people's feelings, and that couldn't be clearer than in the ongoing conversation about Meg Ryan's evolving appearance. In the years since she's taken a step back from acting, users have shared their often harsh thoughts about her face, ranging from neutral to downright ruthless. "She would have been gorgeous if she aged gracefully instead of going plastic. Still one of my faves from the past," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Looks like she has cheek implants... she was so cute before, she doesn't even look like the same person!!!," wrote a second while another tweeted: "Sadly she definitely went to[o] far [...] for such a beautiful woman!"
Redditors also shared their opinions about Ryan's looks. "Do all these celebrities use the same plastic surgeon? Because they all end up looking identical," commented one user under a discussion about the "You've Got Mail" star. Another commenter claimed that they didn't even recognize the actor anymore due to all the cosmetic surgery she'd supposedly had done. As another user reasoned, "Getting plastic surgery on your face is like buying a shirt online that you have to wear forever once it gets to your house." One more fan also declared that Ryan would've been better off without the alleged tweaks. "Why? Stop trying to be 30. Just be 61. You'd have been a beautiful 61-year-old," they wrote.
Has Meg Ryan ever owned up to any plastic surgery?
Much has been said about Meg Ryan's supposed plastic surgery blunders, including the rumor that plastic surgery damaged her acting career, but what has she said? The "Sleepless in Seattle" star has never gone on record about any cosmetic procedures. However, she has tackled the topic directly in interviews. "I can't pay attention to it," Ryan informed Glamour in 2023. "I just can't. It's not worth it. Of course that would hurt someone's feelings, but there are so many more interesting things to think about." The beloved star also clarified that she wasn't dreading adding a new candle to her birthday cake each year, shrugging, "Aging is not that terrifying" especially since everyone goes through it. Ryan also wished someone had advised her to chill out years before rather than, presumably, obsessing about every wrinkle.
In 2015, the actor sat down with Porter magazine and shared even more enlightening thoughts about her relationship with aging, and it definitely seems like she's developed tougher skin over the years. "I love my age," Ryan enthused (via ET). "I love my life right now. I love what I know about. I love the person I've become, the one I've evolved into. In my life I've been scrappy as hell, but I feel easy with things now. I think that comes with age." She also reiterated, "We get stuck in these conversations about looks and hair color and our roots. It's interesting and funny for five minutes, but it's not that interesting."