What Really Happened To Meg Ryan's Face? The Mystery Has Fueled Tragic Rumors

There's no denying that Meg Ryan looks drastically different than she did at the height of her acting career, and fans aren't exactly convinced it's because of natural aging either. Whether through plastic surgery or other means, many have wondered what happened to the "When Harry Met Sally" star's face. According to plastic surgeon Dr. Otto Placik, who spoke with OK! magazine, Ryan has definitely had some work done. "While technically speaking, the results are uncomplicated, the outcome is shocking!" he argued. "She appears to be a completely different person rather than a rejuvenated version." Dr. Placik cited several possible procedures, including a facelift, as the culprits.

Ryan, aka "America's sweetheart," is one of many celebs who have had their appearances dissected by the public but at least one of her purported friends entered the conversation too. While speaking with Radar Online in 2015, one alleged, worried confidant claimed that the locals in Martha's Vineyard no longer recognized the beloved star when she visited her home there. Dr. Placik lent his surgeon's eye to Radar as well, asserting that the scope of Ryan's supposed work had stripped the actor of her former appeal and pointing to changes to her eyes and nose in particular. Basically, Ryan's looks have sparked numerous opinions through her career, and it doesn't seem like that's about to change.