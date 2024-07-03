Inside The Plastic Surgery Gossip Surrounding Chelsea Clinton

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of Hillary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton, has weathered ridicule over her appearance for most of her life. Chelsea was barely a pre-teen when Bill was elected to the first of his two terms as president, but her tender age did little to stop public figures from unfairly bashing her looks. While doing a media tour for her book, "Start Now! You Can Make a Difference," Chelsea spoke a little about the treatment she faced while living in the White House. "When my dad ran for president, I was made fun of a lot, generally for my appearance," Clinton once admitted, according to Daily Camera. "I had frizzy hair. I wore glasses sometimes and I had braces. It was quite mean and quite vicious."

Although the fixation about Chelsea's looks has waned a little in recent years, it's never completely vanished. Eventually, gossip about whether she'd had plastic surgery also cropped up from people in the media and Clinton family adversaries. For example, the New York Post ran a story in the early aughts speculating about whether or not the then-20-something had gotten a few nips and tucks. But although several cosmetic surgeons and beauty industry pros offered their opinions, none of them credited the young woman's updated appearance to surgery. Unfortunately for Chelsea, this wasn't the end of the plastic surgery gossip by a long shot. In fact, the gossip eventually blended with conspiracy.