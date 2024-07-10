The Moment Ivanka & Lara Trump's Rumored Feud Took A Surprising U-Turn

There has been talk about whether Ivanka Trump gets along with Lara Trump pretty much since the latter walked down the aisle with the former's brother, Eric Trump, in November 2014. Speculation has swirled that the two are at loggerheads, jostling for prime position within Donald Trump's realm. Still, Ivanka laid to rest any rumors of a feud in June 2024 with a sweet Instagram gesture that appeared to show a tight-knit bond between the sisters-in-law.

It started with a pic of Lara cuddling up to Ivanka's German Shepherd-lab mix rescue dog, Simba. "I'm sorry, I'm stealing your dog," she wrote on the snap posted to her Insta story. Ivanka was quick to react, sharing the pic too, seemingly evidencing the women actually hang out together, at least occasionally.

Conjecture regarding the state of Ivanka and Lara's relationship ramped up a notch in May 2023 after Donald's oldest daughter axed the civil fraud trial attorneys she hired with her siblings, Eric and Donald Trump Jr., and picked her own counsel. However, Lara insisted there were no problems in Trump land, nothing to see here, move along now, please. "I think people are trying to make that a bigger deal than it really is," she told the Daily Mail. "It's not common to have to go through all this stuff that my husband and his siblings go through," Lara continued, insisting that Ivanka just gelled better with somebody else and that the lawyers were all happily working together as one.