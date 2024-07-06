Tragic Details About Princess Anne's Daughter Zara Tindall

Most people are familiar with the lives of the senior royals; as the other members of the royal family have the privilege of keeping things a bit more private. However, that doesn't mean their lives are any easier. Princess Anne's daughter, Zara Tindall, is a prime example of this.

Princess Anne welcomed two children with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips. Zara Tindall was the younger of the two kids and was born on May 15, 1981, at St. Mary's Hospital. Surprisingly, King Charles III was the one who advised his sister on the name Zara. According to People, Princess Anne once shared, "The baby made a rather sudden and positive arrival and my brother thought Zara [a Greek name meaning 'bright as the dawn'] was an appropriate name." As she grew up, Zara lived a pretty normal life thanks to how her parents chose to raise her. She explained to The Times, "I'm very lucky that both my parents decided to not use the title and we grew up and did all the things that gave us the opportunity to do."

Over the years, Zara has appeared to live a life people can only dream of. Being a part of the royal family, getting married to her dream guy, and having a couple of kids of her own — it seems like Zara has everything one could ever want. However, like many, Zara has dealt with some tragic moments throughout her life.