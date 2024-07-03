Matthew Perry's Bank Balance At His Time Of Death Is Drastically Different Than We Initially Thought

Matthew Perry's bank balance has just become public knowledge and it may leave you a little shocked. With a reported net worth of $120 million, his financial situation is definitely different from the staggering fortune we thought it would be.

It's been eight months since Perry's tragic death in his Los Angeles home, yet new details regarding his life seem to emerge every day. The latest information to come out about the "Friends" actor comes from a report by People, who gained access to an inventory and appraisal document, indicating Perry had $1,596,914.47 in his personal bank account. The nearly $1.6 million dollar balance is not small by any means, but with how high Perry's net worth was, many expected the number in his account to be a bit higher. One person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Honestly thought he would have had a lot more than that." However, there may be a reason for the "small" amount.

With how successful his career has been, People believes that all his assets were possibly not listed in the filing that was made public. And it was reported a couple of months back that Perry had left some of his assets in a trust, which has yet to be revealed. Surely, these trusts have a lot more money than his personal bank account did.