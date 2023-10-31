Lawyer Tells Us What Could Happen To Matthew Perry's Staggering Fortune
Matthew Perry had an incredible career that gave him great financial success. Unfortunately, the "Friends" actor tragically passed away and left behind around $120 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.
According to TMZ, on October 28th, 2023, Perry suddenly died at the age of 54 after an apparent drowning at his California home. Authorities immediately ruled out any foul play and revealed that there were no drugs found at the scene. Fans were left in absolute shock after news of Perry's death broke. Many paid respect to the actor through tributes and have praised his years-long career.
"Friends" catapulted Perry into success starting from the first season. Each actor on the show earned nearly $23,000 per episode, per InTouch Weekly. Perry and his castmates walked away with $540,000 in the first season alone! By the final season, each cast member was earning $1 million per episode, and it was reported that by the time the show wrapped, Perry had made $90 million, and that's not even counting any bonuses or residuals. But the actor didn't stop there; he went on to star in hit films like "Fools Rush In" and "17 Again," plus he also owned a large collection of property. Ultimately, Perry was worth $120 million at the time of his death, so what happens to his fortune now? Well, Los Angeles probate attorney Arash Sadat is telling Nicki Swift what could happen to the "Friends" actor's fortune.
Matthew Perry's fortune lies in legal documents
From "Friend" to films, real estate, and best-selling books, Matthew Perry had an incredible career. However, the actor never married, nor did he have any kids, which has made many fans wonder what will happen to his fortune. Well, attorney Arash Sadat is exclusively telling Nicki Swift the possibilities that could occur to Perry's remaining assets and wealth.
Sadat explained there are three ways in which Perry's fortune can go. He shared with Nicki Swift, "If he had a trust, then his assets would be distributed per the terms of his trust and without the need for approval or oversight in probate court." However, if Perry had a will in place with listed beneficiaries, they would have to "file a petition in probate court to have his estate distributed per the terms of the will." If he had no trust or will, well, there would still be a plan in place. Sadat explained to Nicki Swift, "The process would be similar if he had no trust and no will, except that his assets would go to his closest living relatives — in this case, his parents." Sadat notes that if either of the last two scenarios unfold, having a will or not having a will and trust, Perry's financial documents would be made public. Only time will tell as to how the distribution of Perry's wealth will play out.