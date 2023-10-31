Lawyer Tells Us What Could Happen To Matthew Perry's Staggering Fortune

Matthew Perry had an incredible career that gave him great financial success. Unfortunately, the "Friends" actor tragically passed away and left behind around $120 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

According to TMZ, on October 28th, 2023, Perry suddenly died at the age of 54 after an apparent drowning at his California home. Authorities immediately ruled out any foul play and revealed that there were no drugs found at the scene. Fans were left in absolute shock after news of Perry's death broke. Many paid respect to the actor through tributes and have praised his years-long career.

"Friends" catapulted Perry into success starting from the first season. Each actor on the show earned nearly $23,000 per episode, per InTouch Weekly. Perry and his castmates walked away with $540,000 in the first season alone! By the final season, each cast member was earning $1 million per episode, and it was reported that by the time the show wrapped, Perry had made $90 million, and that's not even counting any bonuses or residuals. But the actor didn't stop there; he went on to star in hit films like "Fools Rush In" and "17 Again," plus he also owned a large collection of property. Ultimately, Perry was worth $120 million at the time of his death, so what happens to his fortune now? Well, Los Angeles probate attorney Arash Sadat is telling Nicki Swift what could happen to the "Friends" actor's fortune.