Why Fans Of Flo From Progressive Thought She Left The Famous Role

Stephanie Courtney, better known as Flo from Progressive, has become one of the insurance company's greatest assets in recent history. After spending the majority of her 20s trying to find her footing in the acting and comedy world, Courtney eventually found luck with commercials, starring in campaigns for McDonald's, Quaker Oats, Toyota, and more.

But it was Progressive Insurance that swooped in giving Courtney long-term gig, a cushy paycheck, and worldwide fame, in 2007. "I booked Flo when I was just about to turn 38," wrote Courtney for Cosmopolitan. "I got married at 35. I had my kid at 40. I'm a late bloomer. But it tastes just as sweet when it's late."

Despite Courtney's reign as one of the zaniest TV mascots in history, her status has been called into question. Fans have sometimes lost faith about Courtney's role within the company for various reasons. For example, Business Insider reported in 2012 that Progressive might have to get rid of Flo's character because her overly-jovial persona didn't align with the often-serious legal matters its customers faced. The outlet also cited the fact that Flo wasn't a fresh-faced new character anymore. Also? Flo had started sharing the spotlight with a friend (that has since bloomed into an entire squad), which the outlet deemed a bad sign. Fortunately, they were wrong, but this isn't the only time folks have speculated about Flo.