Barron Trump Looks More Uncomfortable Than Ever Golfing With Dad Donald

Barron Trump has signaled that his loyalties lie with his father now that he's a legal adult, but he didn't appear all that thrilled with some of Donald Trump's political rhetoric during a golf outing.

Rather than hightailing it out of Mar-a-Lago as soon as he graduated from high school, it seems that Barron has been spending some quality time with his dad before heading off to college. In a video making the rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former first son can be seen sitting silently beside Donald in a golf cart. Barron's facial expression is somber, with the corners of his lips turned slightly downward as his father addresses a small group gathered on the golf course. They're discussing the presidential debate, which included some bickering between Donald and Joe Biden about golf. But what Donald wanted to boast about was a false claim that Biden has dropped his presidential bid. "He's quitting the race ... I got him out," the ex-president brags. He was proved wrong during a Fourth of July speech when Biden promised voters, "I'm not going anywhere," per The Hill.

Sitting next to his son Barron, Donald Trump claims that President Biden is "quitting the race." "Now we have Kamala. She's so f—king bad." Unfit for office. pic.twitter.com/U9c3fV2jCA — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 4, 2024

Whereas Donald's older sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, probably would have laughed or joined in when he began trashing his political opponent, Barron remains silent and doesn't crack a smile as his father says of Biden, "Look at that old, broken down pile of crap." Barron does, however, nod his head at one point.