Shep Rose's Dramatic Body Transformation Has Jaws Dropping

Shep Rose once took to Instagram to share snaps of him in a "Tan fat = muscle" t-shirt, and in the time since, he's even created a merch line based on it. As such, it certainly came as a surprise on the Fourth of July when he used the platform to post pics of his notably slimmed down physique. However, there's no denying a pleasant surprise. As evidenced by the comments section, people are thrilled for him.

Bravolebrities were fast to comment on Rose's body transformation. Golnesa "GG" Gharachedaghi wrote, "D*mn! Looking gooood Shep." Rose's "Southern Charm" co-star, Olivia Flowers was similarly impressed, and even gave a shout-out to his gym. "Somebody's been visiting @swollymammothtraining," she wrote. The gym (which, incidentally, is also frequented by his bestie Craig Conover and his girlfriend Paige DeSorbo, was only too happy to back that up, quipping in reply, "Monday — Friday! Bout to put him on salary." Somehow, we don't think Rose would refuse an opportunity to add to his net worth, which is already pretty impressive.

Other than his Bravo colleagues, a number of fans were also keen to applaud Rose on being slimmer, but also seeming a whole lot healthier. We're not shocked by that. After all, his body transformation comes after some serious efforts to turn his life around after years of decidedly unhealthy habits.