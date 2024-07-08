Angus Cloud's Autopsy Report Has Some Heartbreaking Details
Angus Cloud's death left many shocked, and the autopsy report for the "Euphoria" star made his passing all the more heartbreaking. In July 2023, Cloud's family shared the news that the actor had died at 25. According to CNN, Cloud's family said in a statement, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," they continued, "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."
With Cloud being so young, many were left in disbelief. Speculation as to what caused his death circulated on the internet as rampant rumors suggested that he took his life because he couldn't handle the death of his father. The gossip continued and people wouldn't get answers until his cause of death was revealed a couple of months later. In September 2023, Alameda County Coroner's Office (via Entertainment Weekly) confirmed that Cloud had died of an accidental overdose. They shared that Cloud's death was due to "acute intoxication due to combined effects of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and benzodiazepines."
Sadly, the actor isn't the first celeb to die of an accidental overdose, but it was still extremely heartbreaking. And his overdose dismantled the rumors that Cloud took his own life, which his mother later confirmed was untrue.
Angus Cloud's mom cleared up rumors surrounding his death
In the wake of her son's death, Angus Cloud's mother, Lisa Cloud, took to Facebook to grieve the loss and share her belief that his death was not due to suicide. "He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved," she wrote. "He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life."
After it was revealed that Cloud died of an accidental overdose, Lisa confirmed to People that his death was not intentional and shared some heartbreaking details on her son's passing. She shared, "It was predominantly the central nervous system depressants. It started to slow his heart and slow his breathing," she explained, "He got tired from lack of oxygen. Everything just slowed down, and eventually his heart stopped and he went to sleep. But he didn't kill himself."
Lisa continued to share to People how she was the one who sadly found Angus passed out. She said, "I started shaking him and screaming. I pushed him hard, and he fell on the floor. I tried to resuscitate him — mouth to mouth — and I was compressing him." Lisa had one of her neighbors call 911, but it was too late. She knows that her son was loved deeply as tributes for him took over the internet.
Angus Cloud's co-stars grieved his death
On "Euphoria," Angus Cloud played an unlikely lovable character named Fez. Many loved him and his role, so his death struck a chord with many, including his co-stars. Maude Apatow, who played Cloud's on-screen love interest, Lexi, took to social media after the news of his death. Sharing a carousel of photos to Instagram, she wrote, "Angus was the funniest person ever... Words can't really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken. Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life. I will love you forever."
Zendaya, who plays Rue on "Euphoria," also grieved Cloud on Instagram. She posted a black and white photo of the actor, writing, "Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it) ..." From Sydney Sweeney to Hunter Schafer, the tributes from Cloud's co-stars continued to flow in the wake of his death. And despite time passing, the loss of Cloud is still heartbreaking to his friends, family, and fans.