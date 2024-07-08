Angus Cloud's Autopsy Report Has Some Heartbreaking Details

Angus Cloud's death left many shocked, and the autopsy report for the "Euphoria" star made his passing all the more heartbreaking. In July 2023, Cloud's family shared the news that the actor had died at 25. According to CNN, Cloud's family said in a statement, "It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," they continued, "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend."

With Cloud being so young, many were left in disbelief. Speculation as to what caused his death circulated on the internet as rampant rumors suggested that he took his life because he couldn't handle the death of his father. The gossip continued and people wouldn't get answers until his cause of death was revealed a couple of months later. In September 2023, Alameda County Coroner's Office (via Entertainment Weekly) confirmed that Cloud had died of an accidental overdose. They shared that Cloud's death was due to "acute intoxication due to combined effects of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and benzodiazepines."

Sadly, the actor isn't the first celeb to die of an accidental overdose, but it was still extremely heartbreaking. And his overdose dismantled the rumors that Cloud took his own life, which his mother later confirmed was untrue.