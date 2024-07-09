Donald Trump's Aide Debunked A Popular Theory About His Hair

Donald Trump's hair was a topic of contention when he was running for president in 2016. While making the media rounds on the campaign trail, the former "The Apprentice" host appeared on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" where the host had a simple request. "If there's something we could do that's not presidential, really ... can I mess your hair up?" Jimmy Fallon asked. Trump agreed, and the late night host playfully tussled his hair.

Years later, after the doctored video of Trump's hair flying-off circulated, people revisited the late night clip. "Who else came here after the meme of this hair falling off to see if that actually happened," one YouTuber commented.

While harmless on the surface, the footage of Fallon jostling Trump's hair became a messy situation. After Trump won the 2016 presidential election, Fallon was accused of being complicit in helping him win votes. "I did not do it to 'normalize' him or to say I believe in his political beliefs or any of that stuff," Fallon said on The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" in June 2018. The comedian expressed remorse in his decision to have Trump on as a guest in 2016. Predictably, the then-president caught wind of Fallon's statements and responded by lashing out on X. "@jimmyfallon is now whimpering to all that he did the famous 'hair show' with me ... Be a man Jimmy!" Trump tweeted in June 2018. That same year, another video appeared to show Trump's hair was not real.