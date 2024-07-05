Brittany And Patrick Mahomes' Instagram Vs. Reality Moment At Wimbledon 2024 Is So Awkward

Not everything you see on social media is reality! As Brittany and Patrick Mahomes had an awkward Instagram versus reality moment at Wimbledon 2024.

Brittany is a social media fiend, always posting the highlights of her life to different platforms. It was just a couple days ago that the businesswoman attended a Morgan Wallen concert in London, which she shared photos of her and the football star on Instagram. In one of the photos, Patrick gave his wife a big smooch on the cheek as she smiled toward the camera. She captioned the series of pictures, "Country concert in London, count me in." Just a day later, however, the couple made their way to Wimbledon, and they looked nothing like the lovebirds in their Instagram photos.

Karwai Tang/Getty

Paparazzi snaps caught the pair having a cringeworthy media moment as they watched the matches with a straightforward and somewhat angry look (above). The happy couple they portrayed on social media was definitely not at Wimbledon. At one point, Brittany and Patrick walked hand in hand around the venue (below), but even then, they seemed miserable. Neither of the two were smiling as the Kansas City Chiefs star tried to keep his head down while walking. Whether the sudden change in their moods was because of all the media or not, it just goes to show that nothing is as it seems on Instagram.