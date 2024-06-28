Brittany Mahomes Flaunts Her Tiny Bikini On Family Vacay

Brittany Mahomes' "sexy era" is far from over. During a recent family getaway to Spain, the Kansas City Chiefs WAG showed off her bikini bod, sending the message to her haters that they'll never be able to steal her sunshine.

While Brittany has a tendency to sport outfits that just don't work, swimwear is an entirely different story. In one of the images included in an Instagram carousel documenting the family vacation in late June 2024, Brittany was killing it in a colorful bikini with wire cups and fun ribbon ties on the shoulders. Although, her daughter, Sterling Mahomes, didn't exactly look thrilled to be posing with her mom, but her matching one-piece swimsuit was pretty stinkin' adorable.

In other photos, Patrick Mahomes joined his wife and two kids for outings on the beach and to a zoo where little Bronze Mahomes appeared to be uncertain about how safe it was to be next to a jaguar. Luckily, there was a pane of glass between him and the big cat. Brittany even snuck in a snapshot of a rare successful outfit: a black-and-white striped set with palazzo pants and a halter top. Fans couldn't seem to find enough nice things to say about Brittany for once, so maybe she's finally won the battle against her haters. It also doesn't hurt to rock a bikini every now and then and remind your critics that you're a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model.