Brittany Mahomes Flaunts Her Tiny Bikini On Family Vacay
Brittany Mahomes' "sexy era" is far from over. During a recent family getaway to Spain, the Kansas City Chiefs WAG showed off her bikini bod, sending the message to her haters that they'll never be able to steal her sunshine.
While Brittany has a tendency to sport outfits that just don't work, swimwear is an entirely different story. In one of the images included in an Instagram carousel documenting the family vacation in late June 2024, Brittany was killing it in a colorful bikini with wire cups and fun ribbon ties on the shoulders. Although, her daughter, Sterling Mahomes, didn't exactly look thrilled to be posing with her mom, but her matching one-piece swimsuit was pretty stinkin' adorable.
In other photos, Patrick Mahomes joined his wife and two kids for outings on the beach and to a zoo where little Bronze Mahomes appeared to be uncertain about how safe it was to be next to a jaguar. Luckily, there was a pane of glass between him and the big cat. Brittany even snuck in a snapshot of a rare successful outfit: a black-and-white striped set with palazzo pants and a halter top. Fans couldn't seem to find enough nice things to say about Brittany for once, so maybe she's finally won the battle against her haters. It also doesn't hurt to rock a bikini every now and then and remind your critics that you're a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model.
Fans think they know where the Mahomes' next vacation stop is
In the comments section of Brittany Mahomes' post, there were positive words about everything from what she was wearing to how happy she and her family looked. "Y'all have such a beautiful family!! I love your matching bathing suits!!" one person wrote. "Our Royal Family enjoying life and making memories!!" read another comment. And speaking of the royal family, perhaps Patrick Mahomes was a teeny bit jealous when his teammate Travis Kelce got to meet Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte during one of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stops in London.
While Patrick and Brittany missed out on the chance to hang with royalty, some fans think that their travels will take them straight to Trayvis. "Flights from Spain to Dublin (min 2hrs) Okay yes, they can make it to Eras Tour in Dublin," wrote one of Brittany's Instagram followers. (You know you've made it when fans start trying to track your movements like you're a certain global superstar.)
Unfortunately for Brittany, she missed out on one of the best opportunities to use her friendship with Swift to rub elbows with other celebs. The famous faces at Swift's London concerts included Paul McCartney, Salma Hayek, Tom Cruise, Cate Blanchett, and Hugh Grant, to name a few. And if the Mahomes fam had started their vacay just a bit sooner, Brittany possibly could have snagged a selfie with fellow model Cara Delevingne.