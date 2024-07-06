Why Michelle Obama's Italy Trip With Tom Hanks Had The Internet Up In Arms

Michelle Obama hanging out with celebrities should not be shocking news, but she caused quite a stir when she rubbed elbows with Hollywood A-listers while on a European vacation. In September 2023, the paparazzi snapped photos of the former first lady on a yacht off the coast in Italy with Tom Hanks. The "Forrest Gump" star was also joined by his wife Rita Wilson along with Steven Spielberg and his wife Kate Capshaw. What made the excursion notable was that Barack Obama was not aboard the ship, or even in the country. At one point on the yacht, Hanks ditched his top and went shirtless, while Michelle sported a white one-piece. Michelle seemed to be enjoying the getaway, as she was also photographed snorkeling. Some were convinced however that the Italian vacation was a red flag in Michelle and Barack Obama's marriage.

COBRA TEAM / BACKGRID

As photos of the former FLOTUS in Italy with Hanks made the rounds (above), several people could not get over the fact that her husband stayed stateside. "More importantly, why is Michelle Obama vacationing in Europe with Tom Hanks and a bunch of celebrities for months without Barack?" one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. Days after the yacht pics were published, the Obamas celebrated their wedding anniversary, but some worried there may have been trouble in paradise. "Barack and Michelle haven't been seen together in quite some time," an X user wrote while quote-tweeting Barack's anniversary tweet.

It appeared those causing a stir did not know the truth about Tom Hanks' friendship with Barack Obama.