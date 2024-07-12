The Shady Claims That Have Been Made About Rob Marciano's Behavior At GMA
Rob Marciano left ABC News in April 2024, nearly 10 years after he joined the network. Marciano's firing from "Good Morning America" sparked speculation about what might have happened. Soon enough, reports emerged linking the weatherman's abrupt exit to his alleged anger issues. His problems with the network had been happening for some time. Throughout 2022, viewers noticed the meteorologist had been conspicuously absent from the "GMA" Times Square Studios, reporting only from outdoor locations.
In March 2023, Page Six reported he had been banned from the studio after reportedly acting inappropriately toward a colleague. "He was found to have done something ... that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven't let him return," a source said. At the time, the behavior had been attributed to Marciano's divorce. In June 2021, his wife, Eryn, quietly filed to end the 10-year marriage, but it didn't surface until July 2022. "The last couple of years have been very difficult," he told People when the news broke.
Marciano emphasized that the decision wasn't his. "I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing," he continued. The stress caused by the breakdown of his marriage reportedly clouded Marciano's judgment at work. He began to "overshare" details about his divorce to with female colleagues, who were uncomfortable with the situation, an ABC source told The Daily Beast in May 2024. While his divorce may have played a role, Marciano's reported issues date back further.
Rob Marciano reportedly feuded with Ginger Zee for years
The behind-the-scenes of the "Good Morning America" weather department was apparently rather stormy. Rob Marciano reportedly had a drama-filled relationship with Ginger Zee for years. And that made his reported temper worse. "I think she brought out the worst in him. I'm not giving him a pass," a source told the New York Post in May 2024, adding that Marciano's fellow meteorologist could also be "nasty." It was a case of two strong personalities clashing. "She treated him as a beta and she was the alpha," the insider said.
But Marciano didn't reserve his behavior for Zee, other sources have claimed. "There were always stories about him about his temper. No one that worked with him or witnessed his behavior is surprised by any of this," Swetha Sharma, who had previously worked with Marciano, told People shortly after his firing. Marciano struggled to maintain his composure whenever he disagreed with his superiors. "[His] body language and tone would change," an executive told the New York Post. "If he was unhappy about something, you'd know it."
That often happened in front of other staffers and not just during confrontations with management. "He lost his cool in meetings when he got news he didn't like," the source said. The final straw was when he got into a verbal altercation with a producer, which was overheard by none other than Zee, according to The Daily Beast report. And she reported it to the leadership.
Former co-workers have stood up for Rob Marciano
While a lot has been said about Rob Marciano's anger management issues, not everyone agrees with how Marciano's conduct at work has been portrayed. Plenty of staffers have reported that they were nothing but happy to work with Marciano. "Rob is always positive, hands on and never anything but professional," a source told People. "People enjoy working with him and he's not difficult to work with." Others disagreed with Swetha Sharma's statement that Marciano's firing wasn't a shock to anyone.
Many ABC News employees agreed it was "unbelievable he was let go," the former male co-worker said. A female editor agreed. "Rob was always such a nice guy and I loved when he stopped by my edit room to check on his weather packages," she said. Another woman who worked with Marciano at CNN recalled how he helped propel her forward professionally. "No one championed my career in that building more than he did," she said.
Many netizens saw Marciano's exit from "GMA" as unfair. "We all know it was his 'girl boss' that was the problem," a user wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, presumably referring to Ginger Zee. Another had a hard time believing the accusations that came out about him. "Clearly @GMA just wanted to fire him and made up the rest. If there was an on set meltdown as @ABC claims they should release the video," the X user defended. Marciano's firing seems to have people divided.