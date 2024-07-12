The Shady Claims That Have Been Made About Rob Marciano's Behavior At GMA

Rob Marciano left ABC News in April 2024, nearly 10 years after he joined the network. Marciano's firing from "Good Morning America" sparked speculation about what might have happened. Soon enough, reports emerged linking the weatherman's abrupt exit to his alleged anger issues. His problems with the network had been happening for some time. Throughout 2022, viewers noticed the meteorologist had been conspicuously absent from the "GMA" Times Square Studios, reporting only from outdoor locations.

In March 2023, Page Six reported he had been banned from the studio after reportedly acting inappropriately toward a colleague. "He was found to have done something ... that was improper, but he was punished for it, and they still haven't let him return," a source said. At the time, the behavior had been attributed to Marciano's divorce. In June 2021, his wife, Eryn, quietly filed to end the 10-year marriage, but it didn't surface until July 2022. "The last couple of years have been very difficult," he told People when the news broke.

Marciano emphasized that the decision wasn't his. "I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing," he continued. The stress caused by the breakdown of his marriage reportedly clouded Marciano's judgment at work. He began to "overshare" details about his divorce to with female colleagues, who were uncomfortable with the situation, an ABC source told The Daily Beast in May 2024. While his divorce may have played a role, Marciano's reported issues date back further.