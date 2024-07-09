Megan Fox Has Had Some Very Inappropriate Outfits
After Megan Fox transformed into a modern-day pin-up almost overnight, her relationship with clothing became frustrating — so she has a perfectly good excuse for suffering the occasional fashion fender-bender. She challenged gender stereotypes by playing a mechanic in "Transformers," but behind the scenes, Fox had a tense relationship with director Michael Bay. In an interview with Wonderland, she accused him of treating her like nothing but eye candy. "Those are literally his directions sometimes. 'Be Hot,'" she recalled.
Fox once used clothing to rebel against her sex symbol status after "Transformers'" release, telling British GQ, "I would dress as a boy, in giant oversized clothes and skate shoes." The public's perception of her made it difficult for Fox to develop a personal style, but it was something she started working on in earnest long after her career as a blockbuster star slowed down. "I'm learning to use fashion in a way that reflects who I am now," she told WWD in 2023. "But for a long time I didn't utilize it because I was really suffering with that existential question of, 'Well, who am I?'"
It's awesome that she has finally discovered the joys of expressing herself through her apparel, but Fox has also experimented with some questionable looks and stirred up a little sartorial controversy.
She stole her stepson's look
In 2008, Megan Fox showed up at the Fox network's All-Star Party at the Pier wearing a pair of low-rise jeans and what appeared to be a Star Wars baby tee featuring an image of Darth Vader looming large over the franchise's other characters. When IGN asked her about the shirt, she said, "I'm a 'Star Wars' fan. I'm a 'Star Trek' fan. I'm a big nerd. I'm a big, giant comic book nerd."
Two years later, the reigning queen of the geekdom showed her love for an animated robot series that was not "Transformers" by stepping out in a green "Voltron" T-shirt, the bottom of which skimmed her belly button. It's possible that she wasn't buying these tiny tees for herself, as the Daily Mail published photos of Fox's stepson Kassius wearing what appeared to be the same two shirts. When Fox began dating Brian Austin Green at age 18, Kassius was just 2 years old, and his age was still in the single digits when she seemingly started raiding his closet.
Many guys can attest that the upper areas of shirts get stretched out when their girlfriends or girl friends borrow them, so Lord Vader's mask might have looked a bit melted when Fox returned Kassius's "Star Wars" tee. It's also odd that she wanted to wear the same clothing as a small child, as she once told the Daily Star in 2009, "I don't ever feel sexy in small clothes. I always feel really insecure."
She had to defend her revealing dinner attire
After Megan Fox started dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, her wardrobe underwent a major makeover. The "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" actor explained to Vogue, "Being with him, obviously, he's slightly eccentric in the way that he dresses — and that has freed me up to express myself more." She also credited MGK with introducing her to her stylist, Maeve Reilly.
One of the big fashion risks Fox took during an outing with her boyfriend came when they headed to Nobu with Kelly's friend and collaborator, Mod Sun in 2023. Fox wore a sheer bodycon dress that featured an orange pattern reminiscent of wood grain. From the bust down, she was covered up with flesh-toned shapewear. Her Jean Paul Gaultier gown wouldn't have looked out of place on a red carpet, but it was a daring choice for a dinner date.
Fox was photographed placing her arm over her chest outside the eatery, but she assured her Instagram followers that she had not flashed any fellow diners. "Before you start angrily typing – those are not my nipples, calm down," she wrote in a since-deleted post (via ET). "They are safely and completely hidden under nipple covers so no worries, we will all live another day without a rip in the space-time continuum." MGK is apparently a fan of the naked dress trend — Fox told ET that he chose the totally sheer Mugler gown that she wore to the 2021 MTV VMAs.
She was accused of mocking Christianity with a controversial costume
Some of Megan Fox's most controversial moments have come when she has dressed up as characters aside from those that she has played on screen. For Halloween in 2022, Machine Gun Kelly garbed himself in a robe and stole similar to those worn by Catholic priests. However, his vestments' black color and red details gave them a gothic flavor. Fox, meanwhile, wore a bondage-style outfit consisting of a black latex top, matching bottoms, fishnets, and thigh-length boots. A chain was attached to a collar on her neck, which MGK held in his hand.
In a since-deleted photo that she posted on Instagram, Fox was pictured posing on her knees as Kelly placed what appeared to be a communion wafer on her tongue. "On Sundays we take communion," the "Jennifer's Body" star wrote in the caption (via the Mirror). The pair wore their controversial outfits to Vas J. Morgan's Halloween party.
On Facebook, the couple was accused of mocking Christianity. "Love how Hollywood always screams about how we should be inclusive and respectful of everyone's beliefs. Then turn right around and insult Christians and Christianity," one commenter wrote. Another critic shared a theory about why the couple picked out such provocative outfits. "The more controversial the costume, the more desperate for attention!" they opined. If so, the ploy worked. On "Call Her Daddy," Fox said the costumes helped convince people that she and MGK are Satanists, which she confirmed they are not.
Her insufficient explanation for why her dress fit the Met Gala theme
The 2021 Met Gala theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," so attendees were naturally expected to pay homage to influential American designers. For the event, Megan Fox chose a glittering red gown covered with crystals, cutouts, and lace-up details. Speaking to Vogue on the red carpet, the "Till Death" star said that her dress was a Peter Dundas design, who's native to Norway. She was then asked how it fit the theme. "I guess, because it's on an American girl, so that makes it American fashion," she told livestream host Keke Palmer. In other words, she ignored the patriotic dress code — and what's more American than thumbing your nose at the rules and doing what you want?
In another interview with Vogue correspondent Emma Chamberlain, Fox shared the inspiration for her look. "I wanted a dress that I had seen in 'Bram Stoker's Dracula.' I'm very into gothic things and vampires and such," she said. The dress she was likely referring to was one worn by Winona Ryder's British character in the 1992 Francis Ford Coppola film. While many Americans were involved in the project, Japanese designer Eiko Ishioka created its striking costumes.
A different but still somewhat shaky argument Fox could have made for why her dress was on-theme was that Norwegian designer Dundas did eventually move to America. There's also the description of her personal style that she gave Who What Wear: "Hot Topic meets Middle America."
Her book signing look became see-through when photographed
Megan Fox probably didn't intend for her wardrobe choices to overshadow her work during a 2023 book reading, but that's exactly what happened. The actor poured so much of her pain and suffering into the pages of her poetry collection, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous," which explores the trauma she has experienced in toxic relationships. But when she set out to promote the deeply personal project by performing a reading at Racket NYC, her outfit inspired headlines such as this one from The U.S. Sun: "OOPS! Megan Fox covers her chest with her fingers after suffering NSFW wardrobe malfunction in see-through top on NYC trip."
Fox's outfit was fairly conservative at first glance: a brown tank top and a leather pencil skirt in a rich chocolate shade. Underneath the latter, she wore black latex boots. But when her top was photographed, the flashing camera lights made it see-through.
The issues with the top were seemingly that it was constructed out of thin fabric and that it was so tight-fitting. In an interview with Elle, Fox explained that her diminutive size is why she gravitates toward designs that show off her figure. "I'm either in clothes that are really well-fitted or I just get overwhelmed by fabric, which happens very easily," she said. "So if I know I'm going to be photographed, I do tend to pick things with a very close fit."
She had to deny wearing nothing but a bra on Today
During a 2021 virtual interview for the "Today" show, Megan Fox attempted to promote her horror film "Till Death" while her children snuck around in the background, sometimes crawling on the floor in a vain attempt to avoid detection. But in its headline about Fox's chaotic chat with Jenna Bush Hager and Savannah Guthrie, the Daily Mail decided to lure readers in by leading with what Fox was wearing. "Megan Fox puts on a busty display in a black BRA for racy morning television appearance on the Today show... as her children interrupt the interview," the headline read.
Fox was shown from the bust up during the entirety of her chat. She had on a black top with spaghetti straps and a low scoop neck that did put a lot of cleavage on display for a morning show appearance. When she shifted her position at one point, it became evident that her top was a stretchy bralette.
In her 2021 Elle interview, Fox defended her top by arguing that it was not actually an undergarment, as the Daily Mail had suggested. "They insisted I wasn't wearing a top. And I was like, 'I'm sorry, do you not understand how clothes look now? These are just regular tops!'" she remarked. Fox added that she had started wearing a lot of crop tops not because she found them particularly stylish but because temperatures in Los Angeles were soaring at the time.
Her Halloween costume that earned her a time-out from an Abbott Elementary star
During the 2023 actors' strike, the SAG-AFTRA union issued some guidelines regarding Halloween costumes that its members should avoid wearing. "Choose costumes inspired by generalized characters and figures (ghost, zombie, spider, etc.)," read an infographic on the organization's website. The goal was to avoid promoting content belonging to the studios and streaming platforms that the union was on strike against. However, Megan Fox ignored that request.
On her Instagram page, Fox shared photos of her Halloween costume inspired by the Japanese assassin Gogo Yubari from the Quentin Tarantino movie, "Kill Bill." The look consisted of a schoolgirl uniform, white platform Mary Janes, and bloody tears dripping down her face. Machine Gun Kelly made it a couple's costume by dressing up as the film's protagonist, Beatrix Kiddo, in a bloodstained yellow ensemble. Fox's caption (via Pop Crave) was a pointed one: she simply tagged SAG-AFTRA.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, some people called Fox out for disrespecting an organization that was trying to help performers like her. "She thought she ate but technically biting the hand that feeds her," one person tweeted. Her critics included "Abbott Elementary" star Lisa Ann Walter, who addressed Fox in a tweet that read, "What a rebel. Keep posturing for stupid s***, pretty lady. Meanwhile we'll be working 10 hours a day – unpaid – to get basic contract earners a fair deal."
Her engagement ring takes 'love is pain' to the next level
The drop of Megan Fox's blood that Machine Gun Kelly once wore around his neck isn't the only piece of somewhat morbid jewelry that the "Bloody Valentine" singer used to outwardly demonstrate the strength of his bond with Fox. When the couple got engaged in 2022, MGK proposed to Fox with a unique ring. It featured both of their birth stones — a diamond and an emerald — on separate bands that were magnetized to hold them together on Fox's finger.
What fans couldn't see when admiring the bauble was a somewhat sinister feature. "The bands are actually thorns. So if she tries to take it off, it hurts," Kelly told Vogue. Of why he would want Fox to suffer a bit whenever she decides to, say, go swimming without having to worry about losing something so valuable, the singer said, "Love is pain!"
During their engagement, Kelly and Fox also drank drops of each other's blood. Fox revealed this detail in a since-deleted Instagram post and later defended it on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, assuring listeners that it was not part of a "Satanic ritual" and comparing it to kids who cut their fingers and make blood oaths to be BFFs forever. But despite all the fluids lost and all the money spent on gothic jewelry, Fox endured the pain of removing her ring when her engagement ended.