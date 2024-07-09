Megan Fox Has Had Some Very Inappropriate Outfits

After Megan Fox transformed into a modern-day pin-up almost overnight, her relationship with clothing became frustrating — so she has a perfectly good excuse for suffering the occasional fashion fender-bender. She challenged gender stereotypes by playing a mechanic in "Transformers," but behind the scenes, Fox had a tense relationship with director Michael Bay. In an interview with Wonderland, she accused him of treating her like nothing but eye candy. "Those are literally his directions sometimes. 'Be Hot,'" she recalled.

Fox once used clothing to rebel against her sex symbol status after "Transformers'" release, telling British GQ, "I would dress as a boy, in giant oversized clothes and skate shoes." The public's perception of her made it difficult for Fox to develop a personal style, but it was something she started working on in earnest long after her career as a blockbuster star slowed down. "I'm learning to use fashion in a way that reflects who I am now," she told WWD in 2023. "But for a long time I didn't utilize it because I was really suffering with that existential question of, 'Well, who am I?'"

It's awesome that she has finally discovered the joys of expressing herself through her apparel, but Fox has also experimented with some questionable looks and stirred up a little sartorial controversy.