Tragic Details About Noah Cyrus
It's fair to say that the Cyrus clan attracts drama. Whether it's Billy Ray Cyrus' latest marriage woes, Miley Cyrus' latest attention-grabbing stunt, or the latest chapter of their ongoing family feud, they are rarely off the tabloid front pages. As well as following in their musical footsteps, Noah Cyrus has given gossip hounds plenty to get their teeth into since stepping out of their shadows in the mid-2010s.
Unfortunately, many of the headlines surrounding Noah have been the sad, concerning, and tragic kind. Indeed, her brother, Trace Cyrus, might look like the most emo member of his brood. But his youngest sister appears to be living the most emo life, having had to deal with everything from mental health issues and the loss of close friends to drug abuse and the hostility of social media, not to mention one of the most bizarre showbiz love triangles in recent memory. Here's a look at her most troubled moments.
Noah Cyrus found it unbearable living in her sister's shadow
Being the younger sister of the Disney Channel's biggest star, Miley Cyrus, must have come with some perks. For example, there was no doubt free entry to the Mouse House whenever she wanted. Or a meet and greet with the Jonas Brothers or whichever teenage pin-ups adorned her bedroom walls. However, for Noah Cyrus, her family ties also have a flip side.
In a chat with Rolling Stone, the Grammy Award nominee revealed that being part of such a famous family — don't forget that her father is "Achy Breaky Heart" hitmaker Billy Ray Cyrus and her brother Trace Cyrus, the heavily tattooed one-time lead singer of Metro Station, too — heavily impacted her sense of self: "I struggled a bit with that because it wasn't exactly my first choice."
"I had a hard time with people coming up to me and saying, 'Are you Miley Cyrus's little sister?' or 'Are you Hannah Montana's little sister?'" Noah continued. "I did not like that, and it stripped me of my own identity for a long time." In fact, when asked if she was related to the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker, the singer would often pretend she was someone completely different.
Noah has been open about dealing with depression and anxiety
Noah Cyrus has never been afraid to open up about her issues with mental health. In 2022, for example, she told HotPress while promoting her debut album "The Hardest Part" that she had an "overlying fear and anxiety at all times." Three years earlier, she told "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that she'd suffered from depression since the age of just ten years old.
She explained that she wanted to use her platform to openly discuss her mental health issues "and help young adults all around America and everywhere in the world know they're not alone." During her work with Jed Foundation, the non-profit designed to reduce the number of teenage suicides across the country, she feels she's using her voice "for something good." Her work helping others has been an outlet to help herself cope with anxiety. "I don't want it to take over my life like it has been for all of these years," she explained.
The Nashville native has often channeled her experiences into her music, such as 2018's "Good Cry." "This EP is mostly just about how my emotions have been, and about my anxiety, and how I've been struggling with depression and how it's okay to feel those feelings," she told L'Officiel USA at the time of its release.
Noah Cyrus developed body dysmorphia
Going through puberty is tough at the best of times. Going through puberty when you're the sister of the world's most famous Disney Channel graduate is another thing entirely. So, it's perhaps little wonder that Noah Cyrus, the younger sibling of the artist formerly known as Hannah Montana, struggled deeply with body issues during her teenage years.
In a typically candid chat with The Telegraph in 2020, the "Young and Sad" singer explained how much she was affected by the constant scrutiny while growing up: "It was so stressful seeing pictures of myself online, of reading stuff about myself on the internet that I simply assumed must be true." Cyrus was officially diagnosed with body dysmorphia at the age of 17. Although she's now more comfortable in her own skin, she still feels the emotional scars: "One picture even became a meme. People don't realize their words carry so much weight. I am working so hard every single day just to undo the damage."
Intense online bullying made Noah believe it 'wasn't worth living'
One of the pitfalls of being a star in the social media age is dealing with all the haters, even when you've given them absolutely nothing to hate about. Just ask Noah Cyrus, who couldn't even announce that she'd got engaged without being torn to shreds by various keyboard warriors.
After revealing on Instagram that fashion designer boyfriend Pinkus had popped the question, the "Make Me (Cry)" singer was bombarded with derogatory remarks, as she explained in a since-deleted Story (via Page Six): "Since I've announced something so pure and happy for me and my life, the internet and commenters have been working so hard to take the joy, love, and happiness from me."
The Best New Artist Grammy nominee, who's regularly dealt with such bullying, then expressed concern for the children of the future, including her own: "No one deserves the words I've read today ... The internet is hell on earth, and we're all here together." Cyrus did reassure fans, however, that unlike in the past, she's now able to deal with such criticism without resorting to self-harm.
Noah struggled with suicidal thoughts
While castigating those who dampened her engagement spirit in 2024, Noah Cyrus revealed that she was no stranger to such unwarranted abuse. Indeed, the "How Far Will We Take It" singer once considered taking her own life after being taunted online over her appearance.
In a since-deleted Instagram Story, Cyrus wrote (via Page Six), "I was led to believe by these same people on the internet that myself that little girl self didn't deserve to live because she was not good enough and did not reach your beauty standards."
The Tennessee native then implored her followers, and the rest of the public in general, to think before they hit 'send.' "We live in 2023 we have GOT to stop judging people for who they love, what they look like, where they come from, and how THEY live THEIR lives," she wrote. "... People are losing their lives to these types of words." Cyrus also complained about the lack of accountability from those responsible, adding, "I'm so tired of seeing it on the daily. It really makes me sick."
She struggled with Xanax addiction
In 2022, Noah Cyrus appeared on Apple Music's "The Zane Lowe Interview Series" to promote her new studio effort, "The Hardest Part." Once again proving that she's something of an open book, the singer revealed that the album had been heavily inspired by her addiction battles.
The "Stay Together" singer told Lowe that things came to a head around Christmas two years previously when she recognized that her use of painkillers, prescription pills, and most notably, Xanax had spun wildly out of control. "... When I had just lost all hope, and all faith and all strength to keep going is when I just broke down and asked for help," she said. The fifth child of Billy Ray and Trish Cyrus explained she was in denial until she had a moment of clarity. "I had been denying, denying, denying, and pushing away, where I finally just said, 'I cannot lie to you anymore,'" she said.
Cyrus, who subsequently sought help from both her psychiatrist and therapist, explained to Rolling Stone that she was first introduced to the drug at the age of 18 by her then-boyfriend. "... It became a way for us to bond. I think I wanted to fit in with him. I wanted to be what he wanted and what he thought was cool and what I thought everybody was doing."
She had a very messy break-up with Lil Xan
Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan may have only dated for a month in 2018. But that didn't stop them from slinging enough mud around to fill a pig pen when the relationship turned sour. The heavily tattooed rapper delivered the first blow when, after cryptically declaring on Instagram (via Elle) that he was canceling a promo "because people just love to hurt me," he then claimed that the relationship had been engineered by his ex's team.
Xan also refuted rumors that a fake porn meme Cyrus sent to him involving Charlie Puth was the catalyst for their unconscious coupling before explaining the real reason. "I broke up with her 'cause she was all over some other dude," he wrote alongside a snap of his former girlfriend touching an unnamed man's shoulders. And then it was the Grammy nominee's turn to fight back.
"I never did anything that I'm getting accused of," Cyrus said in an Instagram live, before opening up further on the social media app. "First and foremost: this relationship was not set up by Columbia Records. To say that is [a] joke." The singer then argued Xan was the cheater. "If this is your way of breaking up with me and breaking my heart along with it, then you succeeded," she said. Noah then offered herself an example to other younger women who have experience heartbreak. "If I can keep my head up through this, then so can all of you strong, amazing, beautiful girls out there."
Noah's parents' 'really hard' divorce caused family turmoil
In the fickle world of showbiz, nearly three decades of marriage is practically several lifetimes. But country star Billy Ray Cyrus' split from his wife, Tish, in 2022 still was a blow to their children, Miley, Trace, Braison, Brandi, and Noah.
"It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts," an official joint statement from the couple to People read. "We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths."
Unfortunately for Tish, Noah doesn't appear to have walked down her mom's new path too often. According to reports, the "Ponyo" voice actor has sided with her father following her parents' divorce — the pair even recorded a song together, "(Noah) Stand Still" for her debut album "The Hardest Part." In an Instagram post two years later, Billy Ray gushed, "Noah has grown into an incredible young lady. Sometimes you gotta take your daughter's advice and just 'Stand Still.'"
A rumored fling with her mother's now-husband kept Noah from Trish's wedding
There are love triangles, and then there are Cyrus family love triangles. In 2022, the tabloids had a field day when news emerged that Tish Cyrus had started dating actor Dominic Purcell. According to various reports, the "Prison Break" star had only just called things off with his new beau's daughter. While appearing on the podcast "Call Her Daddy," Trish freely admitted she'd slid into Purcell's DMs after her split from her husband of 28 years, Billy Ray Cyrus. The only problem was that Noah Cyrus had allegedly been enjoying a friends-with-benefits situation with the same man.
As you would expect, Noah reportedly didn't take too kindly to the news that her ex had moved on to her mother. And the situation only became even more awkward when the "Everybody Needs Someone" singer learned that Purcell was about to become her new stepfather! That perhaps explains why while Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell were busy exchanging their vows, Noah and Braison Cyrus were shopping at Walmart.
According to an Entertainment Tonight source, Noah and Braison weren't invited. The unnamed insider claimed that Tish hadn't asked Noah to be in attendance because she was afraid the Grammy Award nominee would "cause a scene."
Her close friend XXXTentacion died
Noah Cyrus experienced a backlash in 2017 when she collaborated on the track "Again" with close friend XXXTentaction, the rapper who at the time was at the center of several serious domestic abuse allegations. However, that didn't stop the singer from paying a glowing tribute to the rapper following his death-by-shooting a year later.
"I dont know what to say," the Grammy nominee began in a touching Instagram post (via Hollywood.com). "I'm sorry. And 'we'll miss you' doesn't cut it. No one deserves to go this young." XXXTentacion, real name Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, was just 20 years old when he was gunned down at a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership in Florida. Three men were later sentenced to life imprisonment after being found guilty of first-degree murder, and another pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
Cyrus continued, "I found a friend in you, someone with no judgment. Someone who understood what being judged felt like ... I am so lucky to have called you a friend and to have a beautiful song with your voice, name, and lyrics in it ... I'm grateful to have known you the short amount of time I did. I'm grateful for every bit of advice you gave me. I will hold it with me forever."
She was devastated to miss her grandmother's death
In 2020, the Cyrus family suffered a huge loss when Tish's mother passed away. Among the many online tributes was one from Noah, who on Instagram described her grandmother (via The Blast) as an "angel," going on to reveal how she'd miss everything from her warm hugs and smell to laugh and "beauty that shined within and without."
Sadly, Noah was also going through her own personal turmoil at the time. In a Rolling Stone interview about her addiction issues two years later, she revealed that she wasn't as present as she could have been: "I felt so guilty for not being there when my grandma died. I was there physically, but emotionally, I was not there. I couldn't be."
However, the "Ready to Go" singer also acknowledged that something positive came from the turbulent time. "That was my big eye-opener," she added. "I was sitting alone, and I was scared, and I realized that all the people that I love and all the people that I need, I was the one pushing them away."