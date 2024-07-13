Tragic Details About Noah Cyrus

Noah Cyrus has never been afraid to open up about her issues with mental health. In 2022, for example, she told HotPress while promoting her debut album "The Hardest Part" that she had an "overlying fear and anxiety at all times." Three years earlier, she told "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that she'd suffered from depression since the age of just ten years old.

She explained that she wanted to use her platform to openly discuss her mental health issues "and help young adults all around America and everywhere in the world know they're not alone." During her work with Jed Foundation, the non-profit designed to reduce the number of teenage suicides across the country, she feels she's using her voice "for something good." Her work helping others has been an outlet to help herself cope with anxiety. "I don't want it to take over my life like it has been for all of these years," she explained.

The Nashville native has often channeled her experiences into her music, such as 2018's "Good Cry." "This EP is mostly just about how my emotions have been, and about my anxiety, and how I've been struggling with depression and how it's okay to feel those feelings," she told L'Officiel USA at the time of its release.