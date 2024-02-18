Why You Don't Hear As Much From Billy Ray Cyrus Anymore

From "Achy Breaky Heart" to "Hannah Montana" and then "Old Town Road," it's safe to say Billy Ray Cyrus has been involved in more than one major pop culture moment. However, in more recent years, we've heard a little less from him. We have a feeling some of the revelations he's made over the years may have had something to do with that.

Let's start from the moment Billy Ray burned bridges with Disney. As some may remember, back in 2011, he had filed for divorce from Tish Cyrus for the first time, and to put it bluntly, his life was in something of a shambles. It was during that time that he sat down for an interview with GQ, and made some very damning comments about Hollywood in general. He also zoned in on "Hannah Montana" as the reason for his life imploding the way it had. "It destroyed my family. I'll tell you right now — the damn show destroyed my family," he declared. He didn't stop there, either. Pushed for whether he regretted his and his daughter's involvement, he added, "I hate to say it, but yes, I do. Yeah. I'd take it back in a second."

Candid, sure — but not exactly a great way to endear himself to Disney. Nor, for that matter, did it help that he told the outlet he believed the industry at large had been the highway to hell.