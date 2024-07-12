Tragic Details About Angel Reese

Angel Reese has easily become one of the biggest names in women's basketball — but her life hasn't been without tragedy.

The athlete started making waves when she began her college career at the University of Maryland, but it was her move to Louisiana State University in her junior year that catapulted her into stardom. During her junior year, Reese led the LSU Tigers to an NCAA championship. As incredible as her time on the court has been, Reese still had trouble balancing the student-athlete dynamic. She told Glamour, "It's been challenging, to be honest. I had a meeting with my coach recently, and one of my life goals is to make time for myself, to simply breathe and have fun while staying focused on my priorities."

Reese was able to tick off a big goal not long after her interview with Glamour — taking on the WNBA. In April 2024, the athlete became the No. 7 overall draft pick, becoming part of the Chicago Sky basketball team. Reese's professional career has gone exactly how one would imagine. In June 2024, she was even named the WNBA Rookie of the Month, averaging around 14 points and 13 rebounds per game. Reese is slowly taking over the basketball world one game at a time, but her journey to get to where she is has been anything but easy and includes more tragic situations than you probably think.