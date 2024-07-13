The Shady Side Of Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama knows he's not the flawless leader some might paint him to be, but he takes pride in steering clear of controversies that could have derailed his presidency. However, if you dig a little deeper, you'll find he's got a few skeletons in his closet.

When he left the Oval Office, the Pew Research Center reported that roughly 45% of Americans remembered Obama as being "above average" or "outstanding." The rest of the world appears to have a favorable view of him, too, with the think tank noting that 65% of people in the 40 countries polled still trust him. Obama himself is quite proud of his clean record, boasting at MIT's Sloan Sports Analytics Conference (via CNN), "We didn't have a scandal that embarrassed us ... I know that seems like a low bar ... Generally speaking, you didn't hear about a lot of drama inside our White House."

But just because he has a relatively clean image doesn't mean Obama is without his shady moments. Especially in his younger years, the former president did some eyebrow-raising things. From schoolyard scraps to dodgy cheating rumors, here are a few of the shadier sides of Obama that you might not know about.