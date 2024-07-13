Everything We Know About Joe Biden's 7 Grandchildren

Joe Biden has experienced more than his fair share of tragedy, heartbreaking loss, and pain. However, he's been able to take great joy and comfort from his seven grandchildren, playing an active role in their lives — well, six of them, anyway.

Joe Biden's first wife, Neilia Biden, died in a car accident while driving with their three children a week before Christmas in 1972. The tragedy also resulted in the death of their infant daughter, Naomi. Joe admitted he was privileged enough to have a strong support network to help him through dark times. "I had an overwhelming advantage in the loss. That was I had a really close family, who was there," he shared in an interview with the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast in July 2023. "When I got home from the hospital, my sister and [her] husband already gave up their apartment and moved in, helped me raise my kids," he continued. Joe said he learned to truly appreciate the people remaining in his life and that he speaks and texts with his grandkids daily.

Adding to the anguish, Joe's oldest son, Beau Biden, died from brain cancer in 2015. The war veteran was 46. "It's not like the pain ever goes away. But what I do is I look at my grandson, his son, and I see him. I look at my granddaughter. I see her. And I know he's still here," the president told Oprah in November 2017. So, who are Joe's grandchildren?