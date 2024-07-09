Caitlin Clark's Message To Kate Martin Makes Clear Where Their Friendship Stands

After four years of playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes together, Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin have undeniably become close. Sadly, all good things must come to an end and while they both have brighter futures ahead of them, their WNBA career would only be better played together. During an interview shared on TikTok, Clark told reporters, "In my eyes, she's one of the best leaders I've ever been around in my entire life and I think that everybody that's been her teammate or has coached her would say the exact same thing. I know like, she's somebody that I can always lean on and rely on, whether she's my teammate or just my friend — I wish she was still my teammate," the Fevers player stated.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clark had the option to stay another year at the University of Iowa but Martin's leaving cemented her decision to move on. "I'll miss playing with her. She's just somebody that's really been there for me. She's somebody that's wired the same way as me," Clark stated, per the New York Post. The 6-feet-tall star added, "At times, that means me and Kate butt heads, but at the end of the day, we know how much we love each other." Since getting drafted, Clark, who has had some obstacles in the WNBA, and Martin have faced each other on the court and while things have gotten a bit competitive, there's nothing but love between the two.