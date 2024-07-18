Joe Biden Teleprompter Fails That Were So Embarrassing

Joe Biden has been causing quite the ruckus after his disastrous presidential debate performance in June 2024. President Biden was stumbling over words, losing his train of thought, and simply did not seem prepared for the questions asked. Granted, Biden did not have a teleprompter to guide him, but would you believe us if we told you that, even with a teleprompter, the president has had some major fails.

In July 2024, The Washington Post revealed that, in the past year, Biden has relied on using teleprompters more often than not while making public appearances. It's become so noticeable that even reporters have questioned the political figure's use of teleprompters during White House press conferences. At one point, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre reassured the media that Biden's teleprompter was not out of the norm. According to a press briefing, she said, "Look, it is not unusual for a president to use a teleprompter. It isn't. It is not unusual. That is something that presidents have done in the past." It's true; presidents use teleprompters for important speeches and events – including Biden.

However, Biden's use of teleprompters has become more prominent in the headlines, not just because of his terrible debate performance but also because he has had a few blunders here and there. Some are worse than others, but you can be the judge as we take a look at a handful of President Biden's teleprompter fails.