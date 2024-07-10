Jon Bon Jovi Suffers Tragic Loss Of His Mom, Carol

Carol Sharkey Bongiovi, the mother of legendary musician Jon Bon Jovi, has died. She was 83 years old.

Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement obtained by Variety. While her cause of death remains undisclosed, reports indicate that she passed just three days before her 84th birthday. "Our mother was a force to be reckoned with; her spirit and can-do attitude shaped this family," Bon Jovi said. "She will be greatly missed."

Bon Jovi shared a close bond with his mother, who had also been part of the entertainment industry. During a 2006 interview on "Larry King Live," the singer-songwriter revealed that his mother was one of the original Playboy bunnies. "When the club was on 58th, 9th Street over there near the plaza,' he shared. "I did go there as a kid. Oh God, did I have the stories and the pictures. ... They had their little outfit and my dad was like this hip cat because he was married to a Playboy bunny." And notably, she did that after she had served in the Marine Corps. "Tough woman. Strong woman. Independent woman," Bon Jovi said of her to We Salute, adding that his parents inspired him to chase his dreams. "My parents were firm believers that anything you want to have, you can have ... That was one great gift they gave us — a sense of optimism."