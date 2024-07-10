Body Language Expert Tells Us Barron Couldn't Hide Tension During Trump Rally Appearance

WELCOME TO THE SCENE! On July 9, Barron Trump finally made his first appearance on the 2024 campaign trail. As evidenced by video provided by X user @BGOnTheScene, during the 90-minute rally in Doral, Florida, Donald J. Trump took time out of his speech to introduce his youngest son, whom he shares with his wife and former first lady Melania Trump, to the crowd of supporters. "He's a very special guy. Barron Trump," the proud papa thundered before scanning for him in the crowd. "Where is Barron?" the former prez asked before eyeing his son and commanding him to "Stand up!" After a standing ovation from the crowd, Donald remarked, "He's pretty popular, he might be more popular than Don and Eric! Barron, it's good to have you." Ah, nothing like some good old-fashioned sibling rivalry.

Alas, one body language expert we talked to is certain that there was actually some tension brewing between the famous father-son duo. "Here we see him pumping his fists in the air. That's celebratory but from the fists we see some tension. The he matches his dad's thumbs up," body language trainer and certified speaking professional Traci Brown pointed out about Barron's inaugural Trump rally appearance. Ruh-roh. Trouble in paradise? Let's discuss further, shall we?