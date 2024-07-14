Valerie Bertinelli's Son Wolfgang Van Halen's Stunning Transformation

Having mastered the drums, Wolfgang Van Halen set out to perfect his guitar skills next. He was 12 at the time, inspired by the song his father had written for him when he was born. Van Halen wanted to play the song at his school graduation, so he learned it — followed by many more. While many assume Van Halen must have been taught guitar by his father, he has been quick to strike down that theory in nearly every interview he has given. The musician is very proud of being self-taught, and he learned mostly from looking at guitar tabs for bands such as System of a Down. "I know Dad taught himself and I wanted to follow the same way," he told Spin. "It was important that I develop my own skills and my own sound. That's helped me or else you'd be listening to some s****y Van Halen cover band."

The more music Van Halen heard, the more he wanted to learn how to play all of the parts. Interestingly, the multi-instrumentalist has said that starting as a drummer helped him learn the guitar and bass in a unique way. "I think I have a very rhythmic approach to every other instrument because of my background as a drummer," he said in an interview with music blog Hyperlocrian. Van Halen is so skilled with multiple instruments that he singlehandedly recorded all of the music for both of his studio albums.