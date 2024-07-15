Body Language Expert Tells Us What's Really Going On With Keke Palmer And Usher

In July 2023, Keke Palmer and Usher made headlines when a video was taken of the two cozying up during the "U Got It Bad" singer's concert at his Las Vegas residency. Usher serenaded the actor with his song "There Goes My Baby" as Palmer giggled while showing off her sheer dress worn over a racy bodysuit. The interaction may have been innocent, but that didn't stop Palmer's boyfriend Darius Jackson from lashing out on social media. As reported by Entertainment Weekly, he wrote in a now-deleted tweet, "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom." While he didn't address her dancing closely with Usher, Jackson further mom-shamed Palmer by adding that he didn't like Palmer showing her "booty cheeks."

Perhaps Jackson's jealousy was a bit warranted as celebrity love coach and body language expert Nicole Moore thought there was a spark between Palmer and Usher. "When Keke first approached Usher for his serenade, she played with her hair, flicking it back as if to fix her hair, a classic body language indicator that she wanted to look good for him and thus may have been feeling some attraction," she told Nicki Swift. Moore continued, "Their body language here is that of a flirty connection rather than friends and they definitely appear to have a more intimate connection." After the Vegas exchange, Palmer went on to star in Usher's "Boyfriend" music video but according to Moore, the flirty vibe we all saw in Vegas was no longer apparent.