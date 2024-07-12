The Sad Reality Of Stephen Baldwin's Life Today

One of the great tragedies of the Baldwin family is how differing political ideologies created a rift between Stephen and Alec Baldwin — Stephen is a staunch Donald Trump supporter, whereas Alec is decidedly not. In a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stephen discussed how being on opposite sides of the political divide had severely impacted his relationship with Alec, admitting, "I haven't spoken to him since the election. That's the truth. That is by his choice." Stephen also admitted that he wasn't thrilled about his big bro mocking Trump on "Saturday Night Live."

Several years earlier, Stephen insisted that he and Alec wouldn't let politics destroy their bond, which made the once close siblings' falling-out even sadder. "I don't think there's any way to kind of disengage the DNA of the love of brothers," he acknowledged to Fox News in 2013. Stephen seemed to prove this himself in 2024 since, despite their ongoing political feud, Stephen showed up at Alec's "Rust" trial to publicly support his sibling, and they were even photographed embracing in the courtroom.

Pool/Getty

Stephen previously shared a post on Instagram after Alec accidentally shot and killed "Rust" crew member Halyna Hutchins in 2021. "Asking for prayers tonight friends not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident thank you," it read. In recent years, Stephen has had to witness other family members experiencing hardship, while he's also grieved and grappled with financial difficulties.