Who Is Mackenzie On Claim To Fame? Meet The Contestant With A Famous Dad
"Claim To Fame" has featured some interesting contestants over the years, and the latest to pique viewers' interest is Mackenzie. Season 3 of the show kicked off with a bang and the drama. But don't worry, Mackenzie's not like Tom Hanks niece who had a complete meltdown on the show. Instead, she's one of the more likeable and bubbly characters that makes you want to root for her, no matter how badly you may want to know who her famous relative is.
Mackenzie hasn't left viewers completely in the dark when it comes to the celeb she's tied to. During a game of two truths and a lie, she revealed that the famous person she's related to is her dad, he's a singer, and he has a Tony award. But which is the lie? Mackenzie later admitted to viewers that her celeb relative doesn't actually have a Tony. Still, that doesn't narrow down who the star in her family actually is. After all, there are so many singers out there that are dads. So, people on the internet were left to guess.
One online user shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, their best guess. "Mackenzie has to be related to Miranda Lambert....right? #ClaimtoFame," they wrote. But that doesn't fit with the fact that she said the person is her dad, so who could it possibly be? Well, after some research, fans figured out that Mackenzie is the daughter of country star Trace Adkins.
Mackenzie's dad is a country music legend
It was easy to see from the moment Mackenzie was introduced on "Claim to Fame" that she had some sort of country flare to her. She must have gotten it from her dad, country legend Trace Adkins.
With a little research, fans discovered Adkins has five daughters, one of which is Mackenzie. Mackenzie is smacked right in the middle of all her siblings, being the third-born. However, she is the oldest child from Adkin's marriage to his ex-wife, Rhonda. Of course, the nternet does make it easier to figure out who the contestants on "Claim to Fame" are related to, especially since her famous dad didn't seem to put any effort into hiding the fact that they're family.
In January 2023, the "You're Gonna Miss This" singer even shared an Instagram post with Mackenzie by his side. The singer's team wrote in the caption, "It's always a good day when Trace's daughters, Mackenzie and Trinity, visit him on set!" A couple of months later, Adkins' account posted another photo of Mackenzie hanging out with Niall Horan. It was captioned: "There's only one man who can get my daughters up at 4am to catch a flight back to Nashville after visiting LA/@NBCTheVoice. No it's not Blake. Thanks to @niallhoran for being so sweet to my girls. I'll just stand in the back and make sure everyone's bags are ok." So, if Mackenzie had anyone to blame for her identity being revealed, well, it's her famous dad.
Mackenzie is paving her own path
People who watch "Claim to Fame" may discover Mackenzie's relation to Trace Adkins after the show reveals her identity, but the truth is, she's been paving her own path for a while now. According to People, she's joined forces with her mom, Rhonda, to work at her entertainment consulting agency. Her LinkedIn page reveals that she has worked there since 2020 and started as a public relations intern before becoming the company's social media content director.
Aside from her mom's business, Mackenzie has also taken on the role as vice president at the Women's Music Business Association (WMBA). The organization's website describes the company as "an exclusive professional organization dedicated to fostering opportunities for women within the music business through education, networking, industry involvement, community service, and organizational fellowship." It's unclear when Mackenzie first got involved with the WMBA, but she definitely has the resume for the position. Her profile on the company site revealed that the content director graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2020, earning a bachelor's degree in public relations and a minor in business administration. It's evident that Mackenzie has worked hard to get to where she's at, and it doesn't look like she's stopping anytime soon.