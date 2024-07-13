Who Is Mackenzie On Claim To Fame? Meet The Contestant With A Famous Dad

"Claim To Fame" has featured some interesting contestants over the years, and the latest to pique viewers' interest is Mackenzie. Season 3 of the show kicked off with a bang and the drama. But don't worry, Mackenzie's not like Tom Hanks niece who had a complete meltdown on the show. Instead, she's one of the more likeable and bubbly characters that makes you want to root for her, no matter how badly you may want to know who her famous relative is.

Mackenzie hasn't left viewers completely in the dark when it comes to the celeb she's tied to. During a game of two truths and a lie, she revealed that the famous person she's related to is her dad, he's a singer, and he has a Tony award. But which is the lie? Mackenzie later admitted to viewers that her celeb relative doesn't actually have a Tony. Still, that doesn't narrow down who the star in her family actually is. After all, there are so many singers out there that are dads. So, people on the internet were left to guess.

One online user shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, their best guess. "Mackenzie has to be related to Miranda Lambert....right? #ClaimtoFame," they wrote. But that doesn't fit with the fact that she said the person is her dad, so who could it possibly be? Well, after some research, fans figured out that Mackenzie is the daughter of country star Trace Adkins.