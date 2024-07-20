HGTV Star Ben Napier Once Pursued A Career In Politics (& Erin Wasn't Happy)

Ben and Erin Napier earned their fame (and cushy net worth) thanks to their time on HGTV. But if Ben's political career had been more successful, that never would have happened. Suffice it to say, Erin is thrilled with how everything turned out.

"Home Town" fans may recall that back in 2021, the couple sat down for an interview with CBS News' "Sunday Morning." The visit saw the Napiers dive into a bunch of topics, and one that really stuck out was Ben's past political career. As it turned out, before co-starring with his wife in "Home Town," Ben had big dreams of a leadership position in his own home town of Laurel, Mississippi. Ben quipped that if his political goals came true and he had been elected to the city council in 2013, he would have been too focused on the job to entertain anything else. After being asked if he might pursue a political career in the future, Ben answered with a resounding no — something Erin was only too happy to back up. "You better never run for office again," she laughed, eyes widening at the very idea. She later reiterated her plea that he not try a second time. "I can't take it," she chuckled.

Granted, that's not to say Mrs. Napier wasn't hands-on in her husband's campaign. Quite the opposite, as it seems Erin's hesitation stems from everything they both poured into the endeavor.