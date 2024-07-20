David Bromstad's Hair Transformation Proves He Can Rock Any Style
David Bromstad has shown off his transformation over the years by sharing throwback snaps on Instagram. Surprisingly, his background was not in interior design, but he was thrust into the field — and the spotlight — after winning "Design Star" in 2006. Since breaking out on HGTV, his hair and his overall style changed over the years, but his pre-TV looks are unrecognizable.
Bromstad uploaded one of his high school grad photos to Instagram in 2015. The pic was taken his senior year in 1990, and Bromstad wore his hair much longer than fans are used to seeing. It was long on the sides and he rocked a quiff. He also shared a TBT to Instagram in June 2017 from when he was 19 years old. In the picture, Bromstad had surfer style with his hair swept to the side and hanging closer to his eyes. Perhaps the ultimate throwback from the "Beach Flip" star came in March 2014 when he uploaded a pre-HGTV photo where he had long hair that went down to his chin and was parted in the middle.
By January 2015, Bromstad started to cultivate the look that fans today associate with the TV personality. He uploaded a side-by-side photo to Instagram to compare his subtle, but significant hairstyle change. "Before an after of my delicious haircut! From Loose to tight. Which do u prefer?" he wrote in the caption. In the following years, Bromstad not only finely tuned his haircuts, but he started to grow facial hair.
David Bromstad's beard and mustache drives fans wild
A couple years after showing off his hairstyle change, David Bromstad uploaded yet another selfie to Instagram in March 2017. His hair was longer on the sides than it had been, and he wore it loose with no product. At the time, he was still clean-shaven.
By 2018, David Bromstad was closer to his signature look. His hair was cut closer on the sides, and he wore it longer up top, but more importantly for his style progression he grew out his facial hair. Right away, viewers noticed how different Bromstad looked with the mustache and beard combo. "David Bromstad from HGTV My lottery dream home is f***ing hot with the mustache/beard combo and tattoos," a fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in January 2018. The network took notice of the approval rating of the carefully crafted facial hair and playfully tweeted about it later that year. "We mustache you a question...are you watching this all-new episode of #MyLotteryDreamHome," HGTV tweeted in November 2018.
The following year, Bromstad grew his hair out a little longer on the top, while keeping the sides short. In a selfie posted to Instagram in May 2019, the interior designer showed off his Mickey Mouse arm tattoo while his hair was more relaxed than before and swept to the side. The next year, another IG selfie showed Bromstad's hair was longer as it was swept to the side and came down close to his eyebrows. As he aged, Bromstad embraced a new look.
David Bromstad shows off his grays
When he's not on HGTV, David Bromstad lives in Florida where he has owned multiple homes. "I chose Orlando because all my best friends are living here, and they're retiring here, and they're not going to be moving anywhere else," he told the Orlando Sentinel in January 2020 after buying a place here. The "My Lottery Dream Home" host had not hinted at any plans of retiring himself, but he started to embrace different looks as he settled down in Florida.
In January 2021, Bromstad uploaded a selfie to Instagram, and his hair was not tighter on the sides and shorter on top than it had been before. Plus, he now had a neck tattoo. The following year, Bromstad not only cut his hair shorter, but styled it more naturally with less product as he showed off in an Instagram selfie posted in June 2022.
The HGTV personality continued to embrace a natural look, and spoke about that when he hit a milestone birthday. "Today I turn 50. And I've earned every wrinkle and grey hair," Bromstad wrote in an Instagram post from August 2023. "Learning to love myself, warts and all, has been the hardest and most beautiful process," he added. A few days later, Bromstad uploaded an Instagram carousel from his trip to Norway which included a selfie in the mountains. As he pointed out, there were a few grays in his locks and facial hair, as he sported an au natural look while hiking.