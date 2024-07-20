David Bromstad's Hair Transformation Proves He Can Rock Any Style

David Bromstad has shown off his transformation over the years by sharing throwback snaps on Instagram. Surprisingly, his background was not in interior design, but he was thrust into the field — and the spotlight — after winning "Design Star" in 2006. Since breaking out on HGTV, his hair and his overall style changed over the years, but his pre-TV looks are unrecognizable.

Bromstad uploaded one of his high school grad photos to Instagram in 2015. The pic was taken his senior year in 1990, and Bromstad wore his hair much longer than fans are used to seeing. It was long on the sides and he rocked a quiff. He also shared a TBT to Instagram in June 2017 from when he was 19 years old. In the picture, Bromstad had surfer style with his hair swept to the side and hanging closer to his eyes. Perhaps the ultimate throwback from the "Beach Flip" star came in March 2014 when he uploaded a pre-HGTV photo where he had long hair that went down to his chin and was parted in the middle.

By January 2015, Bromstad started to cultivate the look that fans today associate with the TV personality. He uploaded a side-by-side photo to Instagram to compare his subtle, but significant hairstyle change. "Before an after of my delicious haircut! From Loose to tight. Which do u prefer?" he wrote in the caption. In the following years, Bromstad not only finely tuned his haircuts, but he started to grow facial hair.