How Caitlin Clark Could Join The 2024 Olympic Team After All

Caitlin Clark's Olympics snub took a major turn, and there is evidence she could join the team after all. Originally, there was a cavalcade of backlash when it was announced Clark would not be going to the Olympics to play for Team USA women's basketball. "Leaving Caitlin Clark off the women's Olympic team is the dumbest s*** I've ever heard," Dave Portnoy wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on June 8 alongside a fiery video message. All that blustering outrage could prove to be for naught, as a key member of the Olympic team could be stepping aside to make way for Clark.

Diana Taurasi was one of the players named to Team USA, but as pointed out by the New York Post, the Phoenix Mercury guard had been dealing with a leg injury. On July 12, Taurasi would miss her team's game against Clark's Indiana Fever, which would mean she missed four out of five games. With Taurasi's health status in limbo, Clark was primed to take her spot as an alternate. "Caitlin Clark and Brionna Jones ... are top of the alternates list for Team USA if there is needed to be a replacement," Shams Charania previously reported on June 10.

Not only was Clark named an alternate to Team USA, but she was set to face off against the team that many believed snubbed her. The Olympic team had an exhibition game set up against members of the WNBA All-Star team, which Clark was named to. Previously, Clark opened up about her feelings on not making the Olympics.