Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Julia Roberts Wore

Julia Roberts gave us one of the most memorable inappropriate outfit moments in movie history when she strolled into a Beverly Hills boutique wearing Vivian Ward's famous minidress in "Pretty Woman." The actor's own experiences with dressing inappropriately haven't been quite as dramatic, but she's worn a few outfits that snooty saleswomen would definitely turn their noses up at. (Still, she should always be allowed to shop wherever she pleases!)

According to Roberts, her preference is to dress more like Vivian after her corporate raider-funded makeover. "My style is chic and effortless. I was told that once by a friend, and so I'm gonna just go with that," she told British Vogue. But unlike her ultra-feminine character, Roberts loves a good androgynous moment, such as the tailored men's Armani suit that she wore to the 1990 Golden Globes or the pinstripe skirt suit that she rocked on the red carpet at the same event one year later.

Roberts' mini skirt and jacket with gloriously girthy shoulder pads don't seem all that bad today, but her ensemble was described as ”Godfather III in drag” by fashion aficionado Mr. Blackwell at the time, per Entertainment Weekly. Even after topping the influential critic's worst-dressed list in 1991, Roberts didn't seem big on playing by anyone's fashion rules. This has often been to her benefit, but a handful of the "Mystic Pizza" star's sartorial selections are a bit mystifying.