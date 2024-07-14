Trump Rally Shooting Follows A Chilling Prediction From Lara Trump
Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, chillingly predicted danger for Donald Trump days before a shooting erupted at the latter's July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Lara appeared on "The Sage Steele Show," and expressed concern for his safety. When asked if she feared that the Republican presidential nominee would go to prison, Lara said: "I fear what extreme lengths could be gone to, because I think the idea that we have found ourselves where we are right now is shocking, and I don't think I expected to see it, so sure, I fear that could happen." She continued, "And I fear even worse than prison for him, to be honest."
Lara also revealed that she doesn't believe the former president lives in fear for his own life. "I don't think he thinks about it that much, to tell you the truth," she continued, quipping that he probably makes the Secret Service's job much harder, and applauding his social nature, especially toward his supporters. Unfortunately, Lara's prediction came true in the worst way.
Donald Trump reacts to his shooting
Following the Trump rally shooting, the former president took to Truth Social to address the chaos and tragedy that unfolded.
"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," wrote Trump. The Republican presidential nominee also shared condolences to the family of the crowd members who were killed and injured. "Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured." Trump also addressed the shooter, who was confirmed dead, and his own injuries. "Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead."
In addition to President Joe Biden, who has denounced the violence against Trump, former President Barack Obama has also spoken out against the shooting. "There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy," he wrote on X. "Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."