Trump Rally Shooting Follows A Chilling Prediction From Lara Trump

Following the Trump rally shooting, the former president took to Truth Social to address the chaos and tragedy that unfolded.

"I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania," wrote Trump. The Republican presidential nominee also shared condolences to the family of the crowd members who were killed and injured. "Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured." Trump also addressed the shooter, who was confirmed dead, and his own injuries. "Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead."

In addition to President Joe Biden, who has denounced the violence against Trump, former President Barack Obama has also spoken out against the shooting. "There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy," he wrote on X. "Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."