One Of Richard Simmons' Last Tweets Is Beyond Heartbreaking Now

Richard Simmons tragically died on July 13, 2024, leaving fans of the fitness mogul known for making exercise fun with his uplifting words and upbeat attitude in shock. No one suspected anything was amiss because he had been so active on social media, and the timing of his death especially saddened his fans because it happened one day after he celebrated his 76th birthday.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, the "Sweatin' To The Oldies" star graciously thanked his fans for sharing their birthday wishes with him. "I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!" he wrote. Their outpouring of love and affection was rewarded with a throwback photo of Simmons celebrating his birthday as a toddler and intensely eyeballing his birthday cake.

I don't know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday! 17/17

Love,

Richard pic.twitter.com/S1IL2NGGnK — Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) July 12, 2024

Simmons also spoke to People about how he was feeling on his special day, and his words are heartbreaking in retrospect. "I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people," he said. The exercise aficionado also proved that his funny bone was still very much intact by sharing how he was going to put a healthy spin on his birthday celebration.