One Of Richard Simmons' Last Tweets Is Beyond Heartbreaking Now
Richard Simmons tragically died on July 13, 2024, leaving fans of the fitness mogul known for making exercise fun with his uplifting words and upbeat attitude in shock. No one suspected anything was amiss because he had been so active on social media, and the timing of his death especially saddened his fans because it happened one day after he celebrated his 76th birthday.
On X, formerly known as Twitter, the "Sweatin' To The Oldies" star graciously thanked his fans for sharing their birthday wishes with him. "I never got so many messages about my birthday in my life!" he wrote. Their outpouring of love and affection was rewarded with a throwback photo of Simmons celebrating his birthday as a toddler and intensely eyeballing his birthday cake.
I don't know when your birthday is but I wish you a happy and healthy birthday! 17/17
Love,
Richard pic.twitter.com/S1IL2NGGnK
— Richard Simmons (@TheWeightSaint) July 12, 2024
Simmons also spoke to People about how he was feeling on his special day, and his words are heartbreaking in retrospect. "I am grateful that I'm here, that I am alive for another day. I'll spend my birthday doing what I do every day, which is to help people," he said. The exercise aficionado also proved that his funny bone was still very much intact by sharing how he was going to put a healthy spin on his birthday celebration.
The one treat Richard Simmons planned on indulging in
Richard Simmons told People that he didn't plan on making any wishes over buttercream or fudge frosting on his birthday. "The candle will probably be on a zucchini," he quipped. "You know, I'm a vegetarian." However, he later confessed that he might give in to his sweet tooth. "Okay, fine. Maybe one Pepperidge Farm Milano cookie," he said. We're really hoping Simmons did not deny himself that one tiny treat.
While the sunny sovereign of sweat — or "weight saint," as he referred to himself on X — seemed relentlessly perky and enthusiastic, the tragic truth about Simmons is that he had an unhealthy relationship with food when he was younger. He told Men's Health that he developed eating disorders after spending years being overweight and unhappy. "Bulimic, anorexic, you name it. ... I almost lost my life," he said. Eventually, he made a commitment to getting healthy and discovered the joys of exercising. He founded a gym called Slimmons Studio, where gym goers could enjoy a healthy dose of high camp with their endorphin highs. He was still teaching classes there in 2012 when he told Men's Health, "If I have to die, I want to combust in the middle of one of my classes." Sadly, he shuttered his studio's doors in 2016, and fans became worried about his whereabouts when Simmons did a disappearing act. By becoming active on social media, he allayed their fears.
Richard Simmons shared a happy birthday memory
According to the 2022 documentary "TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons," Simmons became reclusive because he was suffering from knee issues. Because he wouldn't undergo a second knee replacement surgery, he reportedly had to use a cane to get around. His step back from public life left fans worried about him, but his activity on social media helped allay their fears.
Simmons began using X as a means of sharing memorable anecdotes about his life. The day before he died, he revealed that he filmed the 1998 exercise video "Groovin' in the House" on his birthday. He recalled how he was surprised with a larger-than-life cake designed to look like a Dalmatian during the shooting, writing, "You know I cried."
Simmons owned a few Dalmatians over the years, but TMZ reported that he had just one remaining dog to keep him company around the time he went into hiding. Sadly, that beloved pet, Hattie, died at age 17 in 2014. Simmons' fur baby was reportedly like family to him, so it's believed that the deep sorrow he felt over her death was another possible reason he decided that he no longer felt up to making public appearances.
Richard Simmons had big plans before his death
Richard Simmons often shared his plans for the future on X, sometimes even expressing an interest in getting back in the fitness biz. A few days before he died, he tweeted, "I had a great idea. Why not do a video for seniors. I don't care too much for the term seniors. I thought we should name the video Richard Simmons and the Silver Foxes." He also revealed that a pal had reached out to him to pitch a novel idea: a Broadway production where the audience would perform exercise routines while watching his life story play out on the stage.
Simmons shared that he was working on a biopic as well, which he planned to title "Funny Boy." As reported by People, he was not happy when he learned that an unauthorized movie about his life was in development with comedic actor Pauly Shore playing the lead. Simmons told the publication that he'd prefer for Tom Cruise to rock a pair of those iconic Dolfin shorts and a flashy tank top instead. And speaking of Simmons' signature flamboyant workout outfits, he told Men's Health, "I'm going to donate all my clothing to the Smithsonian after I die, because I want my own wing. I don't want just, like, a Fonzie jacket. I want the Richard Simmons wing." Here's to hoping that the museum grants this wish.