Trump's Assassination Attempt Has Everyone Saying The Same Dark Thing About Barron

Donald Trump's shocking assassination attempt sent shockwaves across the country. His family was understandably devastated by the news, taking to social media to share their disbelief and vent their anger. Given he's only 18 and lives a private life, it's not surprising that there was no word from Donald's youngest son, Barron Trump. Still, that didn't stop everybody on X, formerly known as Twitter, from saying the same dark thing about him.

"Barron Trump really almost just became Batman ... simulation is on full f***ing tilt rn," one wrote. "Imagine having a front row seat to your dad getting shot in the head. Barron will never forget what they did to his father!" another commented. "BARRON WAS THERE AND SAW EVERYTHING. BARRON WILL NOT BE FORGIVING," a third captioned a photo of the former first son standing in a campaign crowd. However, others noted that Barron wasn't at the fateful Pennsylvania rally, though he did attend one in Florida days prior. "This photo is from Miami a few days ago," attorney and editor Ron Filipkowski pointed out.

Barron's Florida rally appearance was unusual as he rarely crops up on his father's campaign trial. The teen was met with cheers and screams when Donald introduced him to the crowd on July 9. "This is the first time he's ever done it. Where is Barron? Stand up. Look at him; you're pretty popular," he said. "He may be more popular than Don and Eric."