Trump's Assassination Attempt Has Everyone Saying The Same Dark Thing About Barron
Donald Trump's shocking assassination attempt sent shockwaves across the country. His family was understandably devastated by the news, taking to social media to share their disbelief and vent their anger. Given he's only 18 and lives a private life, it's not surprising that there was no word from Donald's youngest son, Barron Trump. Still, that didn't stop everybody on X, formerly known as Twitter, from saying the same dark thing about him.
"Barron Trump really almost just became Batman ... simulation is on full f***ing tilt rn," one wrote. "Imagine having a front row seat to your dad getting shot in the head. Barron will never forget what they did to his father!" another commented. "BARRON WAS THERE AND SAW EVERYTHING. BARRON WILL NOT BE FORGIVING," a third captioned a photo of the former first son standing in a campaign crowd. However, others noted that Barron wasn't at the fateful Pennsylvania rally, though he did attend one in Florida days prior. "This photo is from Miami a few days ago," attorney and editor Ron Filipkowski pointed out.
Barron's Florida rally appearance was unusual as he rarely crops up on his father's campaign trial. The teen was met with cheers and screams when Donald introduced him to the crowd on July 9. "This is the first time he's ever done it. Where is Barron? Stand up. Look at him; you're pretty popular," he said. "He may be more popular than Don and Eric."
MAGA fans vow Barron will exact revenge
Chillingly, just days after Barron Trump made an unexpected appearance at his father's Miami, Florida, campaign rally on July 9, a gunman attempted to assassinate Donald Trump in Pennsylvania. One audience member was killed, two others were critically injured, and Donald suffered an ear wound. The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by the Secret Service.
Thankfully, Barron wasn't present, but given his previous attendance, many MAGA fans found it too close for comfort. Others swore that Barron would avenge his father's attempted murder. "They have created Barron's villain ark," one wrote. "Barron's only just getting started," vowed another. "Barron's list of names just got longer," commented a third. "I will avenge you father,' a fourth captioned an edited pic of Barron holding a dagger to his head.
In the improbable event that Barron was to consider exacting retribution, he would have to get in line behind his older brothers. Donald Trump Jr. was understandably furious. He went on a social media rampage against Donald Sr.'s enemies, both perceived and real. "Dems and their friends in the media knew exactly what they were doing with the "literally Hitler" b****it!" Donald Jr. raged. "Remember, if @BennieGThompson and the Democrats got their way, my dad would be dead right now. Don't let them memory hole it," he claimed, vowing his father will "never stop fighting to Save America."
Melania Trump mentioned Barron in her statement on the shooting
Barron Trump's whereabouts during Donald Trump's shooting are unknown. However, his mother, former first lady Melania Trump, mentioned him in her statement about Donald's assassination attempt, urging the country to unite. "I am thinking of you, my fellow Americans..." Melania posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband, Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change." She continued, "I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband." Melania also thanked those who reached out in support, despite their differing political ideology.
Although Melania hasn't been nearly as visible during Donald's 2024 presidential campaign as she was in 2016, it seems that she'll soon lend her support as he attempts to secure a second term. The former first lady is reportedly gearing up to show her face at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, according to AP News, who spoke with sources from her camp. With that said, the degree to which Melania will participate is a mystery as of this writing, as the source did not reveal if she plans to address the audience. However, it's clear her husband's shooting has emboldened her to use her voice, in one way or another, so it's possible she will have more to say.