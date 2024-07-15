Body Language Expert Tells Us Kate Middleton Flashes Real Smile Away From William At Wimbledon 2024

When she attended her second public function since revealing her cancer diagnosis, Kate Middleton parted ways with Prince William — and she couldn't have looked happier to make her annual Wimbledon appearance a girls-only outing.

As the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Kate has an excellent excuse to attend an event that's a bucket-list must for tennis fans, and she also gets the VIP treatment by being seated in the Royal Box. It's certainly not a bad perk of her position, but royalists weren't certain that they would get to see her there this year until Kensington Palace announced that she would be attending the men's final. She was joined by her daughter Charlotte and her sister, Pippa Middleton. Meanwhile, William and Prince George took a man-cation to Berlin to watch England get trounced by Spain at the 2024 UEFA European Championship.

While William and Kate previously had some icy interactions at Trooping the Colour, Fraud-Busting Body Language Expert Traci Brown, CSP, exclusively told Nicki Swift that Kate was not trying to hide any discomfort behind a practiced smile during her William-less Wimbledon outing. "Looks like she's genuinely happy. That's a real smile," said Brown. "She's smiling with her eyes, not just her mouth, that's how we know. So this is a great moment for her." But perhaps Kate's smile would have faltered just a bit if she had read what her critics were saying about her ahead of the event.