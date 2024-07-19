Scandals That Rocked Joe Biden's Brother James 'Jim' Biden's World

As the 2024 presidential race heats up, politicians are raking up as much dirt as they can in a desperate attempt to sully their opposition. Donald Trump's never-ending legal battles have given the Democrats plenty to work with, while the Republicans have honed in hard on shady scandals that Joe Biden's brother has been involved in and his son, Hunter Biden's questionable foreign business deals and federal gun trial.

Trump has been attacking Joe since he announced his intention to run in the 2020 presidential campaign. He coined the nickname "Crooked Joe" and has done everything he can to paint his rival as unseemly and untruthful. Still, so far, nothing has stuck. However, Joe's family has definitely provided plenty of mud to throw. In addition to Jim and Hunter, Joe's niece, Caroline Biden's legal troubles have done little to help her uncle. In 2013, she was arrested for assaulting a police officer following a fight with her roommate. In 2017, Caroline pleaded guilty to racking up $100,000 on a stolen credit card, and she narrowly escaped jail time in 2020 after being convicted of a DUI.

Still, Caroline's courtroom battles aside, it's her dad who's really adding to Joe's headaches. Jim has a checkered past, with a colorful resume and more than your average businessman's financial scrapes and lawsuits. However, the accusations of leveraging the Biden name to seal deals and his questionable dealings with overseas entities are really damaging. We're looking at some scandals that have rocked Jim's world.