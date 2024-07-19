Scandals That Rocked Joe Biden's Brother James 'Jim' Biden's World
As the 2024 presidential race heats up, politicians are raking up as much dirt as they can in a desperate attempt to sully their opposition. Donald Trump's never-ending legal battles have given the Democrats plenty to work with, while the Republicans have honed in hard on shady scandals that Joe Biden's brother has been involved in and his son, Hunter Biden's questionable foreign business deals and federal gun trial.
Trump has been attacking Joe since he announced his intention to run in the 2020 presidential campaign. He coined the nickname "Crooked Joe" and has done everything he can to paint his rival as unseemly and untruthful. Still, so far, nothing has stuck. However, Joe's family has definitely provided plenty of mud to throw. In addition to Jim and Hunter, Joe's niece, Caroline Biden's legal troubles have done little to help her uncle. In 2013, she was arrested for assaulting a police officer following a fight with her roommate. In 2017, Caroline pleaded guilty to racking up $100,000 on a stolen credit card, and she narrowly escaped jail time in 2020 after being convicted of a DUI.
Still, Caroline's courtroom battles aside, it's her dad who's really adding to Joe's headaches. Jim has a checkered past, with a colorful resume and more than your average businessman's financial scrapes and lawsuits. However, the accusations of leveraging the Biden name to seal deals and his questionable dealings with overseas entities are really damaging. We're looking at some scandals that have rocked Jim's world.
Jim Biden's failed healthcare promo
Joe Biden has made healthcare reform one of the mainstays of his political career. During a White House press conference in March 2024, he vowed to continue his commitment to slashing costs and cutting back on profiteering. James "Jim" Biden also took a keen interest in the medical world. However, his motivations were different from those of his older brother.
Instead of tightening the purse strings, Jim was more interested in prying them open when he became a consultant for Americore in 2017. With its aim of "saving and revitalizing rural communities through the acquisition and management of rural hospitals across the United States," the healthcare company's mission statement firmly aligned with the Biden administration's policies. However, words speak louder than actions, and sadly, Americore and Jim's efforts fell far from governmental standards.
Sources told Politico that Jim allegedly used Joe's name while striking up deals with healthcare suppliers and researchers, suggesting the politician would promote companies in political campaigns if they signed on the dotted line. Jim also purportedly dangled the prospect of Joe joining Americore's board of directors, allegedly promised to bring in investment money from his Middle Eastern contacts, and brokered a $600,000 loan off the back of the expected funds. When they didn't arrive, Americore went bust and filed for bankruptcy. Employees, vendors, and patients were left high and dry, and the company became subject to Medicare fraud and money laundering prosecution. Jim was not charged with criminal wrongdoing.
Jim Biden's murky Middle Eastern dealings
Jim Biden's Americore scandal is the GOP gift that keeps on giving. His name loomed large in the company's bankruptcy proceedings in 2017, resulting in plenty of ammunition for Joe Biden's political adversaries to use. Causing all manner of potentially problematic repercussions, Jim allegedly exploited his close relationship with Joe, who had just finished his two terms as vice president, to join forces with the Qatari government and raise funds.
Politico obtained emails and documentation that seemingly backed up the allegation. "My family could provide a wealth of introductions and business opportunities at the highest levels that I believe would be worthy of the interest of His Excellency," read a letter allegedly drafted by Jim to the government-owned Qatar Investment Authority. "On behalf of the Biden family, I welcome your interest here," read another. Then, Jim was described as the "Brother and Campaign Finance Chair of former Vice President Joe Biden" in presentation materials. He also purportedly floated ideas on how to overcome international money transfer protocols.
Meanwhile, James Comer, the Republican chair of the House Oversight Committee, seized the day and added the scandal to his reasons to impeach list. "It is crucial for the American people to learn the source of James Biden's Middle East funding, to understand whether President Biden ever used 'political connections' to help James Biden or other family members enrich themselves at the expense of national security," he charged in a July 2022 press release.
Jim Biden's associate's Mafia ties
Jim Biden's questionable business ties have resulted in multiple scandals over the years. One of the most problematic is his friendship with Keaton Langston. Politico reported that the controversial Mississippi businessman and his father, Joey Langston, are long-time associates of Jim's, and the family hosted fundraisers for Joe Biden when he was a senator. Keaton is also linked to Thomas Farese, an alleged leader of La Cosa Nostra A.K.A., the Colombo organized crime family.
In March 2024, authorities accused Keaton and Farese of working together to defraud Medicare. Jim has not been charged with any crime, but he was questioned about his relationship with Keaton, who ran a medical lab that conducted work for Americore, the hospital chain Jim partnered with. They attended a meeting together in May 2017, where they pitched the lab's services to the company. Keaton scored the contract and went on to bill for fraudulent tests, orders, and services.
According to DOJ filings, in May 2024, Langston pleaded guilty to a healthcare fraud scheme that fleeced Medicare of $51 million, earning him in the ballpark of $10 million. The crime carries a maximum of 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of $250,000. Sentencing was set for October 1, 2024. Per The Wall Street Journal, Keaton is no stranger to a jail cell. He was sentenced to three years in federal prison in 2008 after pleading guilty to attempting to bribe a judge.
Jim Biden's FBI bribery scandal involvement
Jim Biden found himself at the center of an explosive bribery scandal in 2008 after he was secretly wiretapped by the FBI. The bureau was investigating Jim and Joe Biden's close buddy, Richard "Dickie" Scruggs, a Mississippi trial attorney and suspected mastermind of a judiciary bribery scheme. According to The Washington Post, Jim was recorded talking to Scruggs about them creating a consulting company along with his wife, Sara, and nephew, Hunter Biden.
Scruggs was ultimately found guilty and thrown in jail, while Jim was never charged with criminal wrongdoing. Still, it undoubtedly placed him a little too close to controversy for comfort. Adding to the heat, Scruggs had close ties to the Bidens dating back years. In 1998, the attorney paid Jim and Sara's firm $100,000 to help push through The McCain Bill, which promised a payout of $368.5 billion to the federal and state governments over 25 years with the proviso that the tobacco industry would implement new marketing and advertising measures to reduce smoking levels in return for future litigation and regulations being curbed.
Scruggs honed in on Jim and Sara because of their relationship with Joe, who was then a senator. However, he insisted that Jim didn't use the name as leverage. "He didn't brag about it or talk about it. He didn't have to. He was the man's brother," Scruggs told The Post.
Jim Biden's shady business buddies
An excessive number of Jim Biden's associates seem to be involved in questionable, if not criminal, activities, dragging him into scandal after scandal. One of the most complex involves the consulting company Paradigm Global Advisors, which Jim ran with his nephew Hunter Biden.
Things had gone south before the two took over in 2006. According to court documents obtained by Politico, John Fasciana, the attorney they hired to oversee the purchase deal, was convicted on fraud charges. Then, in February 2018, Allen Stanford, who ran a hedge fund partnered with Paradigm, was charged with running a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme. Paradigm was not accused of wrongdoing, and the company pledged to return any funds it had received. Finally, in April 2009, Francesco Rusciano, who shared offices and a phone number with Paradigm, was jailed for a year after being found guilty of defrauding investors of millions. Once again, Jim and Hunter's company was not accused of criminal activity.
It's little surprise that the GOP honed in hard on Jim's business background, connections, and tendency to namedrop Joe Biden. Still, Jim steadfastly insisted his brother had no involvement in any of his dealings. "I have relied on my own talent, judgment, skill, and personal relationships," Jim swore in his deposition before the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees as part of the impeachment inquiry in February 2024. "...Those who have said or thought otherwise were either mistaken, ill-informed, or flat-out lying," he continued.