Shady Details That Have Come Out About Shannen Doherty's Estranged Husband Kurt Iswarienko

For "Charmed" star Shannen Doherty, it seemed like the third time really was a charm when she married hubby No. 3, photographer Kurt Iswarienko. He remained a steadfast source of support for many years as Doherty underwent several cancer treatments, but when he reportedly broke their marital vows, it sent Doherty's life into a tailspin at the worst possible time.

Signs that Iswarienko possibly had a shady side first emerged after he tied the knot with Doherty in 2011. He had previously been married to actor Taryn Band, whose mother told Star magazine that Iswarienko did not wait to end that relationship before he began romancing Doherty. Band's short but scathing comment about Iswarienko's alleged infidelity was, "He's dead to me" (via Radar).

Doherty and Iswarienko eventually put that scandalous chapter behind them. While Doherty once had a reputation for being a bit of a bad girl, she was recast as a sympathetic figure when she revealed that she had terminal cancer. She also painted Iswarienko as the perfect partner as she faced the toughest challenge of her life. In a 2019 interview with People, Doherty even said that her diagnosis had improved the state of her union. "Kurt and I have a much deeper appreciation for each other now," she shared, adding that she and her partner had stopped arguing and giving each other the silent treatment.

But while Doherty spent years convinced that her marriage was better than ever, she eventually learned some information that changed everything.