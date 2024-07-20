What Alex Cooper Really Looks Like Makeup-Free
Alex Cooper, the voice of "Call Her Daddy," has been lording over her fellow podcasters for years, but honestly, her reign seems endless. Not only does the Instagram account for Cooper's hilarious yet totally raunchy podcast centering on women's topics have over two million followers as of this writing, but her personal Instagram is even more impressive, garnering nearly a million more followers. Factoring in TikTok followers adds another almost two million listeners to Cooper's devoted arsenal. Even more fab? Cooper recently scored a hosting gig at the 2024 Olympic games, which are being held in Paris. Given her status, you'd be right to assume that she spends an arm and a leg on looking perf at all times.
However, that's only partially true. Make no mistake, Cooper definitely indulges in the fashion goodies her mind-boggling $30 million fortune has opened doors for. For example, the podcast host — who's originally from Philadelphia — channeled the most glamorous southern belle to attend the Kentucky Derby with her friend and new husband, Matt Kaplan. "Our first Derby ... (Lauren & I are giving Cosmo & Wanda, Matt is secret service)," wrote Cooper on Instagram in May 2024. However, Cooper also rocks more casual looks when she's working. In fact, Cooper usually leaves the glam behind while recording her podcast episodes, often showing up with tousled bed hair, glasses, and zero makeup! Sometimes, however, Cooper shows off her natural face for special occasions too.
Alex Cooper's wedding makeup started with a clean slate
Alex Cooper married Matt Kaplan in April 2024, roughly a year after Kaplan shelled out some big bucks for her gorgeous engagement ring (at least $200,000, according to The Diamond Pro CEO Mike Fried). Of course, Cooper documented their luxurious nuptials across her Instagram and TikTok accounts, giving fans a peek into how the other half ties the knot: drowning in opulence. And while Cooper's photos put her gorgeous wedding makeup on display, she went one step further by recreating the ethereal look for Vogue while dishing on some of her favorite skincare and beauty hacks. Of course, Cooper, who looked very different without makeup, started the video with a fresh, clean slate.
Unlike some of her more staged shots, Cooper allowed her natural beauty to do the talking. Surprisingly, Cooper's skin appeared to be quite healthy, plump, and nourished, despite the fact that she admitted she'd only started seriously caring for her skin in recent years. "Honestly, I would say it was about two years ago I really started to care about my skin," Cooper said in June 2024. But that wasn't the only surprising factoid she shared. Cooper also admitted to not washing her face. "I have an honest thing to share with you off the bat — I don't wash my face," shared Cooper, who explained she used to deal with breakouts. "When I stopped washing my face, all of a sudden I stopped having pimples," she shared.
Alex Cooper loves a range of beauty products
Alex Cooper doesn't necessarily need a fancy wedding to strip off her makeup (though who wouldn't love that incentive?). Sometimes, she bares her face to engage in a little nostalgia-inducing chat with her TikTok audience. In January 2024, a pajama-clad Cooper stood at her bathroom sink wearing no makeup as she got super real about her oral hygiene routine. "Does anyone else still have their retainers," asked Cooper before revealing her old, but obviously super loyal, retainer from her high school days. In true Cooper fashion, she also peeled back the curtain on her intimate life with her hubby, Matt Kaplan. Unfortunately for him, popping in her retainer meant going straight to sleep.
That aside, Cooper has also shared some of her best "high/low" skincare staples with Who What Wear. "I would say that my cheapest is my go-to ChapStick, which is Burt's Bees Pomegranate Lip Balm ($4)," Cooper shared with the publication in January 2023. Cooper uses the product daily because of the color and the fact that it doesn't require extra lipliner. However, Cooper definitely splurges on some of her skincare needs. "I don't really go crazy with makeup, but I would definitely say some of the serums I have from Dr. Barbara Sturm are quite expensive, but they are pieces that I have invested in that I really love to have in my routine," added Cooper. Sounds like a healthy outlook on skincare!