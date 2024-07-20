What Alex Cooper Really Looks Like Makeup-Free

Alex Cooper, the voice of "Call Her Daddy," has been lording over her fellow podcasters for years, but honestly, her reign seems endless. Not only does the Instagram account for Cooper's hilarious yet totally raunchy podcast centering on women's topics have over two million followers as of this writing, but her personal Instagram is even more impressive, garnering nearly a million more followers. Factoring in TikTok followers adds another almost two million listeners to Cooper's devoted arsenal. Even more fab? Cooper recently scored a hosting gig at the 2024 Olympic games, which are being held in Paris. Given her status, you'd be right to assume that she spends an arm and a leg on looking perf at all times.

However, that's only partially true. Make no mistake, Cooper definitely indulges in the fashion goodies her mind-boggling $30 million fortune has opened doors for. For example, the podcast host — who's originally from Philadelphia — channeled the most glamorous southern belle to attend the Kentucky Derby with her friend and new husband, Matt Kaplan. "Our first Derby ... (Lauren & I are giving Cosmo & Wanda, Matt is secret service)," wrote Cooper on Instagram in May 2024. However, Cooper also rocks more casual looks when she's working. In fact, Cooper usually leaves the glam behind while recording her podcast episodes, often showing up with tousled bed hair, glasses, and zero makeup! Sometimes, however, Cooper shows off her natural face for special occasions too.