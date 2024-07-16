Inside Shannen Doherty's Messy Relationship With Her Charmed Co-Stars

Shannen Doherty's experience on "Charmed" wasn't nearly as enchanting as her character, Prue Halliwell's mystical storylines. As the big sister to a coven of powerful witches, Prue possessed otherworldly powers, a heart of gold, and widespread admiration. However, Doherty's "Charmed" colleagues didn't always hold her in such high esteem, a feeling that was definitely mutual. In 2001, Doherty slammed Alyssa Milano, Phoebe Halliwell, for negativity on set. "I mean, what do we do? Say a few lines, sit in our trailers and get paid a fortune," she shared with Details Magazine about her co-star (via the New York Post). "And yet there was a person there that bi**hed about her job, day in, day out." Unfortunately, Doherty's death from breast cancer means those bonds will forever be broken.

That said, many of Doherty's former "Charmed" co-stars have shared their condolences. On Instagram, friend Rose McGowan, who portrayed Paige Matthews on the WB show, wrote: "Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion." She continued, "Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister." Meanwhile, Milano, who shared the longest and most contentious bond with her onscreen big sister said, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: "It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core [she] was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of." She continued, "The world is less without her."

Unfortunately, Doherty and Milano feuded up until the former's death.