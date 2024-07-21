Why We're Worried About Justin Timberlake
This article includes references to substance abuse.
There's no question that Justin Timberlake is one of the greatest pop stars of his generation, but that hasn't made him immune to experiencing the pitfalls of celebrity life. Salacious media stories, broken relationships, and a marriage potentially on the rocks have all plagued the "Sexy Back" singer for decades. Still, he's produced hit after record-breaking hit, continuing his reign in the music industry despite harsh and unflinching tabloid coverage.
It's no wonder Timberlake may succumb to the pressures of media attention at times, as he was churned into the fame machine when he was just a kid. Starring on the popular kids' show "The Mickey Mouse Club," alongside his future girlfriend Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling in the early '90s, the "Mirrors" artist was thrust into the spotlight at a young age. After his stint on the series ended, he became a standout member of the iconic boy band NSYNC, later leaving the band to launch his career as a solo artist.
Nowadays, as he's transitioned into life as a husband and father, Timberlake still seems to have his foot on the gas pedal. But after gaining widespread attention due to his DUI arrest in 2024 amidst his worldwide Forget Tomorrow tour, he's got plenty of reasons to cry himself a river. The bloodshot eyes in his mugshot (which became a heavily circulated meme) aren't the only thing people are talking about, however. We're breaking down all the reasons as to why we're worried about Justin Timberlake.
Justin Timberlake was accused of misogynistic behavior toward Britney Spears
With the dawn of the "Me Too" movement in 2017, several stars have been put on blast for misogynistic behavior dating back decades. Internet sleuths have done their due diligence to uncover cringe-worthy interviews from some of Hollywood's biggest A-listers, and Justin Timberlake was one singer caught in the crossfire. The "Summer Love" artist faced backlash in recent years, specifically over how he handled his breakup with Britney Spears, whom he dated from 1999 to 2002.
After their split, Timberlake dropped his music video for the shade-filled track "Cry Me a River," featuring a Spears look-alike that cheats on him. It fueled a tabloid firestorm that maliciously attacked the "Baby One More Time" star for allegedly being unfaithful. His media campaign against his former girlfriend prompted a now-infamous interview between Diane Sawyer and Spears, in which the journalist questioned her integrity and accused her of "causing so much pain." The "Suit & Tie" singer also came under fire for a post-split interview in which he admitted to having oral sex with the star, saying on the Star and Buc Wild Morning Show (per Mirror), "I did it. I'm dirty."
The "Toxic" singer was forced to bear the brunt of their split at the time, later acknowledging in her memoir "The Woman in Me" that while she was unfaithful once, Timberlake had cheated on her several times. "There were rumors about him with various dancers and groupies," she wrote in her book (per Business Insider). "I let it all go, but clearly, he'd slept around."
Timberlake apologized for 'failing' Janet Jackson and Britney Spears
After negative backlash about his past behavior, Justin Timberlake eventually owned up to his actions. Yet, it wasn't just Britney Spears who felt he owed an apology, but Janet Jackson.
The latter famously took the brunt of America's disdain after a wardrobe malfunction during her and Timberlake's Super Bowl halftime show in 2004 accidentally left her breast exposed. While both artists apologized, Timberlake went on to win Grammy awards and have a successful music career, while Jackson's was never the same. Many attacked and blamed her for the incident, while the "Bye Bye Bye" singer seemingly distanced himself from her after the controversy. "If you consider it 50-50, then I probably got 10% of the blame," Timberlake told MTV in 2007. "I think America is harsher on women. I think America is unfairly harsh on ethnic people. I could've handled it better," he added.
Over a decade later, Timberlake wrote an official apology to Jackson and Spears. "I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right," he wrote on Instagram (via CNN) in 2021. "I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed." Timberlake went on to call out the industry for setting white men like himself "up for success," writing, " I do not want to ever benefit from others being pulled down ever again."
He took back his apology onstage
Justin Timberlake made headlines after throwing some serious shade onstage. The move came on his birthday in late January 2024, after his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears seemed to resolve any loose ends related to her comments in her memoir. Spears' book made headlines at the time for her claims involving Timberlake's alleged infidelity, as well as her revelation that she underwent an abortion during her relationship with the former NSYNC member.
"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book," Spears wrote on Instagram at the time (via the X handle breatheheavycom). "If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry." She praised Timberlake's new music as well, writing, "I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish' it is soo good...PS 'Sanctified' is wow too."
In what many took as a clapback to Spears' comments, Timberlake appeared to take back his previous apology during a free New York City concert. "I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely f**king nobody," the singer said during the show. Spears seemingly responded to Timberlake's remarks online by taking back her apology as well. The "Everytime" singer took to writing Instagram shortly after (per NBC News), writing, "Someone told me someone was talking s— about me on the streets!!! Do you want to bring it to the court or will you go home crying to your mom like you did last time??? I'm not sorry!!!."
His wife called their marriage 'a work in progress'
Justin Timberlake and his wife, Jessica Biel, have gone through some serious obstacles in the public eye. In 2019, Timberlake made headlines when he was photographed by The Sun with his then-co-star Alisha Wainwright while filming the 2021 movie "Palmer." The two stars, who play each other's love interests in the project, were seen getting cozy and holding hands, with Wainwright also resting her hand on Timberlake's thigh.
The salacious shots prompted an apology from the artist, who wrote in a since-removed Instagram post (per the Los Angeles Times), "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better." He went on to apologize to his wife and son for the embarrassing debacle.
While Timberlake and Biel weathered the storm, their married life has cast doubts in recent years. The couple entered couples counseling and put on a united front however, amid rumors and speculation of a potential split. While appearing on "The View" in May 2024, Biel admitted their marriage is "always a work in progress" between juggling parenting their son and managing their respective careers. "It's constantly trying to find the balance, trying to find the time," she added, revealing that they stay connected through Zoom or FaceTime when one or both travel for work.
Fans questioned his sobriety while performing
About a month before Justin Timberlake was arrested for a DUI in June 2024, the artist was already showing cause for concern. Fans of the singer captured clips of him at his Las Vegas concert that May, where he kicked off his Forget Tomorrow tour.
In videos from the show posted to Instagram, Timberlake appeared to perform with bloodshot eyes, which sparked speculation that he might have been under the influence at the time. "The Eyes Chico....They Never Lie," read the caption posted by user Kevin Kusensela. "Is #justintimberlake okay? Listen man I just hope he [gets] better..." Insiders told TMZ that there's no truth to those allegations, however. "JT is always focused and clear-headed at all his shows," the source clarified, adding that the rumor mill is simply trying to take shots at the Grammy-award-winning artist.
Some fans chalked it up to him juggling a worldwide tour and his personal life. "He's pushing mid-40s doing all-out performances day-in-day-out," one user wrote, adding, "Managing multiple businesses, balancing being a father and a husband."
Timberlake's shocking DUI arrest broke the Internet
Justin Timberlake caused an internet frenzy when news broke of his arrest in June 2024. The "Can't Stop The Feeling!" singer was pulled over in Sag Harbor in New York on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after he failed to stop at a stop sign and did not adhere to the right side of the road. The singer was taken into custody and released nine hours later after being charged with one count of driving under the influence at his arraignment the following day. Timberlake pleaded not guilty and will have his day in court on July 26, 2024.
According to the police report, Sag Harbor Village Police Officer Michael Arkinson noted (via NBC News) that Timberlake's "eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests." Arkinson claimed that the singer admitted to having had a single martini before getting behind the wheel and refused a chemical alcohol test. A source close to the star told NBC News that he had dinner at the American Hotel and was planning to drive to a friend's house at the time of the incident.
"I look forward to vigorously defending Mr. Timberlake on these allegations," said Timberlake's attorney, Edward Burke Jr, in a statement. "I will have a lot to say at the appropriate time but am currently awaiting full discovery from the District Attorney's office."
He made a joke about his DUI shortly after the arrest
Justin Timberlake made light of the recent negative attention he'd been receiving regarding his DUI arrest. While some may say his humor is in bad taste, the star seemed to be using laughter as a way to address the elephant in the room.
In one YouTube video posted by Perez Hilton, Timberlake addressed the crowd at his Boston tour stop in late June. "Is there anyone here that is driving? No, I'm just kidding," he joked to the audience before asking if there were any first-time Timberlake concertgoers. While fans cheered and took the joke in stride, other viewers felt it was a poor choice of words. "Driving drunk is not funny," one user wrote. "By anyone's standards." Another viewer chimed in, commenting, "Wow, so arrogant, I don't think he gets it..... His actions could have ended lives." Timberlake may be laughing now, but will his judge share his sense of humor? Time will tell ...
Does Timberlake need a wake-up call?
Justin Timberlake may be avoiding addressing his problems, according to insiders close to the star. Sources tell In Touch Weekly that the singer's inner circle has remained quiet on advising him to go to rehab or admit he should stop drinking for fear of rocking the boat.
"It's not 2004, and this isn't an episode of 'Entourage,'" said one of his close friends. "It's real life, and Justin clearly needs to work on more things about himself than his golf swing," he added, referencing one of Timberlake's favorite pasttimes. According to the friend, Timberlake has been coddled from a young age, which has only contributed to his need for a wake-up call. "The problem has always been that he lives in a bubble, and honestly, it's the way his mother treated him growing up — like a little prince who could do no wrong — that set the tone for how he lives his life as an adult," the source shared, adding that the singer "lacked any remorse" after his DUI.
The insider revealed that even Timberlake's wife, Jessica Biel, contributes to the problem as she's not able to put the artist on the right path. "It's a bad look all the way around, and you wish Jessica would step up and be the one to set Justin straight, but she's still just as much of a fangirl as everybody else in his circle," said the source.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).