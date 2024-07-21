Why We're Worried About Justin Timberlake

This article includes references to substance abuse.

There's no question that Justin Timberlake is one of the greatest pop stars of his generation, but that hasn't made him immune to experiencing the pitfalls of celebrity life. Salacious media stories, broken relationships, and a marriage potentially on the rocks have all plagued the "Sexy Back" singer for decades. Still, he's produced hit after record-breaking hit, continuing his reign in the music industry despite harsh and unflinching tabloid coverage.

It's no wonder Timberlake may succumb to the pressures of media attention at times, as he was churned into the fame machine when he was just a kid. Starring on the popular kids' show "The Mickey Mouse Club," alongside his future girlfriend Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling in the early '90s, the "Mirrors" artist was thrust into the spotlight at a young age. After his stint on the series ended, he became a standout member of the iconic boy band NSYNC, later leaving the band to launch his career as a solo artist.

Nowadays, as he's transitioned into life as a husband and father, Timberlake still seems to have his foot on the gas pedal. But after gaining widespread attention due to his DUI arrest in 2024 amidst his worldwide Forget Tomorrow tour, he's got plenty of reasons to cry himself a river. The bloodshot eyes in his mugshot (which became a heavily circulated meme) aren't the only thing people are talking about, however. We're breaking down all the reasons as to why we're worried about Justin Timberlake.