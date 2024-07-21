What Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Has Shared About Her IVF Journey

When Bunnie Xo and Jelly Roll's whirlwind romance started in 2015, the country star was already a father to a daughter and had a son on the way. That was never an issue. Not only does Bunnie have a great relationship with Roll's kids, but she stood at the forefront of his custody battle to get his oldest. While she has been raising Roll's daughter, Bailee Ann, as her own since the girl was 8 years old, Bunnie wants to experience raising a child from infancy. She hopes IVF and a surrogate can help her fulfill that dream.

While she and Roll, whose real name is Jason DeFord, started meeting with specialists in 2019, they didn't commit to the journey until five years later. Bunnie wasn't going to publicly address their intentions just yet, but she did on her podcast after Roll let the news slip the previous month. "My wife and I are talking about having a baby," he said on the "Bussin' with the Boys" podcast in June 2024. The "Son of a Sinner" singer revealed the plan motivated him to pay better attention to his health.

"I was like, it means I got to live to at least 60," he said. Since the cat was out of the bag, Bunnie saw no reason to keep it from her fans. "[We] decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we've always been so open," she wrote on Instagram. They know the road ahead will be long, but it seems they're ready.