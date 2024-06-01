Inside Bunnie Xo's Relationship With Jelly Roll's Kids

When country music sensation Jelly Roll appears on the red carpet at award shows — something he's been doing with increasing frequency over the past couple of years — he's almost always accompanied by his wife, Bunnie Xo. Like her husband, Bunnie has had a checkered past, and also, like Jelly Roll, she's moved beyond it to create a bright new future for herself as a social media maven, superstar podcaster, and burgeoning media mogul, thanks to the success of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast and similarly named production company. And while she may not yet have achieved the same level of stardom as her husband, there is absolutely no question that when it comes to catching up to his celebrity status, she's hot on his heels, if not neck and neck.

Few would argue that these two have emerged as Nashville's hottest new power couple, yet there's another member of the family who's been gaining attention in recent months: Jelly Roll's teenage daughter, Bailee Ann DeFord. Meanwhile, Jelly Roll's fans also know that he has another child, son Noah — and that Bunnie isn't the birth mother of either.

However, as those fans are also aware, she's played a role in the lives of both kids, particularly Bailee Ann. Learn more by reading on to go inside Bunnie Xo's relationship with Jelly Roll's kids.