Rudy Giuliani's On-Camera Fall At RNC 2024 Has Everyone Bringing Up His Long Past Of Humiliations
ICYMI, Rudy Giuliani fell at the 2024 Republican National Convention, ending up between two rows of chairs in the section reserved for Ohio attendees and requiring help to get back on his feet. However, let's just say several social media users were less than sympathetic towards him. Au contraire, they were quick to point out that this wasn't Giuliani's most embarrassing moment caught on camera. To quote Lisa Barlow, "Roll footage."
Is Rudy ok? pic.twitter.com/ZqHPuOo0Bk
— Don Lemon (@donlemon) July 17, 2024
We'll start with the infamous Four Seasons Landscaping mishap. As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, quipped in reaction to the fall, "Rudy from Four Seasons?" As many will no doubt recall, Giuliani held a press conference to claim election fraud just moments after the 2020 results were announced. For the occasion, he spoke not at the Philadelphia Four Seasons hotel but at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, also located in Philly. An aide apparently got something wrong along the way and the disgraced former mayor went ahead with the bizarre location regardless. At no point did Giuliani address it, however, making for the perfect meme-worthy scenario.
Unfortunately, that wasn't the only quip at his expense, post-fall, as another X user poked fun at an entirely different viral moment: The time hair dye streamed down Giuliani's face at another press conference where he was also claiming election fraud. "Have you sorted out your hair dye yet?" they wrote. At the time of the drip-dye debacle, multiple hairstylists even weighed in on what was going on with Giuliani's 'do.
Rudy Giuliani addressed his fall (and spun it into a moment of victory)
Unlike the Four Seasons Total Landscaping incident and the hysterical hair dripping situation (which, incidentally, even had some Trump aides who were streaming the conference actively joking about it), Rudy Giuliani has opened up about the RNC fall and what caused it. Taking to X, the former New York mayor thanked everyone who reached out to see if he was okay, before explaining, "I tripped as I was checking out the convention floor. The eyes of the world are on Fiserv Forum and the RNC, so my trip was seen by many." Yes, yes it was. Giuliani also attempted to spin the situation into an inspirational moment.
"As a famous person once said, 'Our greatest glory is not in never falling, but in rising every time we fall,'" he added. Kudos for the positive outlook on an embarrassing situation, we guess. Given that Giuliani's ex-wife previously painted a not-so-flattering picture of him today, claiming he's begun to love any kind of attention, we're not exactly shocked that the disbarred lawyer took the fall in his stride. That said, only time will tell if he ever decides to acknowledge the other awkward moments in his past that played out in a similarly public manner.