Rudy Giuliani's On-Camera Fall At RNC 2024 Has Everyone Bringing Up His Long Past Of Humiliations

ICYMI, Rudy Giuliani fell at the 2024 Republican National Convention, ending up between two rows of chairs in the section reserved for Ohio attendees and requiring help to get back on his feet. However, let's just say several social media users were less than sympathetic towards him. Au contraire, they were quick to point out that this wasn't Giuliani's most embarrassing moment caught on camera. To quote Lisa Barlow, "Roll footage."

We'll start with the infamous Four Seasons Landscaping mishap. As one user on X, formerly known as Twitter, quipped in reaction to the fall, "Rudy from Four Seasons?" As many will no doubt recall, Giuliani held a press conference to claim election fraud just moments after the 2020 results were announced. For the occasion, he spoke not at the Philadelphia Four Seasons hotel but at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, also located in Philly. An aide apparently got something wrong along the way and the disgraced former mayor went ahead with the bizarre location regardless. At no point did Giuliani address it, however, making for the perfect meme-worthy scenario.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the only quip at his expense, post-fall, as another X user poked fun at an entirely different viral moment: The time hair dye streamed down Giuliani's face at another press conference where he was also claiming election fraud. "Have you sorted out your hair dye yet?" they wrote. At the time of the drip-dye debacle, multiple hairstylists even weighed in on what was going on with Giuliani's 'do.